Tom Ellis Net Worth: How Much Worth Does He Have in 2022?

Tom Ellis is an actor with an estimated net worth of about $10 million. Some people will say that he is the best to come out of the United Kingdom in the last 10 years, and others will say that he is very popular with women. He is one of the best things to come from England. He comes from Wales.

Yes, this man is one of the best-looking bad guys ever. The reason for this is that he plays a devil. People don’t hate him even though he plays Lucifer. People love him even though he is known for playing a grim and realistic devil with all the evil intentions in the world. He has been nominated three times as the sexiest man alive.

Tom Ellis’s Net worth

He didn’t win that award, but he almost did. We’re talking about Tom Ellis, known as the Devil Himself. “Tom Ellis,” the best actor in the world, is worth $10 million. Several websites, like Wikipedia, Forbes, and IMDB, say that the most famous actor Tom Ellis is worth around $10 million.

We’ve already discussed that Tom Ellis has a net worth of $10 million. Tom Ellis has made more than $7 million from his acting jobs alone. He has made more than $2 million from his work promoting brands. Not too long ago, Tom Ellis bought a new house in Los Angeles, California. It cost three million dollars to buy this house. Tom Ellis already owned real estate in both Cardiff and London. Before moving to the city of Los Angeles, California.

Early Life

Thomas John Ellis was born on November 17, 1987, in Cardiff, Wales, UK. His dad, Christopher John Ellis, was a Baptist minister, and his mom, Marilyn Jean, taught music. Tom has three sisters. One is his twin sister Lucy, and the other two are Annwen and Naomi. One of his sisters also works for the Baptist church.

His uncle Robert is the head of Regent’s Park College in Oxford, where he lives. Tom attended High Storrs School in Sheffield, England, for his education. While there, he played in the city of Sheffield Youth Orchestra. After that, he went to school at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and got a BA in Dramatic Studies.

Career

Tom Ellis started as an actor in 2000 when he played Ben on the TV show Kiss Me, Kate. The following year, he was cast in the drama Nice Guy Eddie and appeared in the movie The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby. Then, in 2004, he played a role in the theater I’ll Be There and Vera Drake.

Ellis played Tom Milligan in an episode of Doctor Who in 2007. Tom played the role of Justyn in the comedy-drama series No Angels for the next two years. At the same time, he also appeared on EastEnders and The Catherine Tate Show. The following year, he played Zac in the movie Miss Conception.

In 2009, Tom joined the cast of the British sitcom Miranda, which became one of his most well-liked roles to date. The same year, he was in the Monday’s comedy-drama-comedy-dramaayed Dr. William Rush in the medical drama series Rush. Tom Ellis became a Hollywood star in 2016 when he played the lead role of Lucifer Morningstar on the Fox show Lucifer, which is a fantasy police procedural.

In 2018, he voiced a character in an episode of Family Guy, and in 2019, he played Dr. Todd in Isn’t It Romantic, a romantic comedy that made more than $48 million. In the same year, Tom also played Lucifer in an episode of The Flash, a show about superheroes.

Aside from that, the actor has been nominated for several awards, such as the Golden Nymph Award for Outstanding Actor at the Monte-Carlo TV Festival in 2010 and the Teen Choice Award for Breakout Star for Lucifer in 2016.

Personal Life

Tom Ellis’s first relationship was with the English actress Tamzin Outhwaite. In 2005, Tamzin’s future husband, James McAvoy, introduced Tamzin to Tom, who would become her future husband.

In 2006, they married and now have two daughters, Florence Elsie Ellis and Marnie Mae Ellis. Thompson and Tom ended their marriage in 2013 after the actor admitted to having a one-night stand with another woman.

Meaghan Oppenheimer, a screenwriter, is in a relationship with Tom Ellis. Just four months after getting divorced from his wife of seven years, Tom started dating actress Zoe Boyle. Zoe and Tom broke up soon after. In 2017, they started going out together, and in June 2019, they married.

