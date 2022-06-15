Tips for Making Outstanding Designs Using Vector Images

Are you curious about using vector graphics in your web design projects? Explore top vector features and reasons to use them for highly detailed, eye-catching websites.

Images you use on your company’s website play a crucial role in attracting your customers and leaving a positive impression. Therefore, before you start creating your design projects, you need to learn about vectors and rasters.

It is important to be able to differentiate them and know which one to use for your particular web design. Generally, vector graphics are more appealing due to their resolution, sharpness, and scalability. Read this article to learn how vector pictures can improve your website, and where you can download them for free.

Vector vs. raster images

Vectors in web design are visuals created with anchor points and direction lines, while raster graphics are made of colored pixel grids. To differentiate vector graphics from a raster, take a look at your file extension. PNG, JPG, and JPEG are raster formatted pictures. EPS, SVG, AI, and CDR are vector extensions.

Also, you can open the file and try to scale it. When you deal with raster graphics, the image gets pixelated. Vector pictures don’t lose their quality after scaling. That’s why designers willingly use vector graphics in their projects.

Why designs with vector graphics are so favored

Back in the early 1990s, sites served as informational sources with minimum illustrations. In the 2000s, Flash, CSS, and JavaScript added a sense of interactivity to websites. Then, mobile devices opened up a new era in design.

Now, users avoid reading unstructured texts, handling unintelligible functionalities, and browsing slow-loading websites. So, how can vector images help you avoid losing potential customers and attract an even bigger audience?

#1 Highly detailed designs

Statista shows there are 7.26 billion mobile users worldwide. Smartphones generate more than 50% of global internet traffic. So, designers strive to create appealing and user-friendly websites compatible with small screens.

But how do you create responsive projects without losing image resolution? You could generate icon sets for various devices and optimize picture sizes, but that is unnecessary. Vector images are scalable to any size without quality loss, allowing you to facilitate your responsive, highly detailed graphic designs.

#2 Increased website loading speed

When working on your web design projects, think about image loading speed forehand. Google announced that conversion rate increases up to 15% for 1–2 seconds loading websites, and large image files affect the loading speed.

HD raster pictures may weigh more than 100 MB, while vector files are much smaller, as they don’t keep data about every pixel. That’s why designers favor creating logos, icons, and functional elements with vector pictures.

#3 Complete reusability

Websites represent identical structures, including navigation menus, social media links, and shopping carts. To compose these visual elements, designers create interface icons and illustration collections. But how do you customize similar components? You can edit vectors for web design projects directly in a vector-based graphics editor, e.g., change colors or make lines bold.

Moreover, you can easily convert a vector picture to raster; just save it in JPEG, JPG, or PNG format. However, transforming raster pictures back to vectors is challenging and requires manual manipulation.

#4 Eye-catching animated scenes

Users enjoy interacting with content as they dive into animated stories, watch color-changing buttons, and select product specifications with pleasure. From a marketing point of view, interactive websites call users to action and increase session time.

Brands hire professional designers, animators, and videographers to revitalize their official web pages. Nonetheless, you can make your project interactive without professional skills. Open a vector file in a picture animation software, and create a color-changing icon or design fancy hover effects for your buttons.

Where to find cool vectors for your design

You can explore stock photo marketplaces offering HD vector files for personal and commercial designs. These platforms provide advanced search filters and categorized image collections, allowing you to find needed images in a few clicks. Discover the top three stock content libraries below.

Depositphotos

This stock content marketplace provides creators with over 230 million royalty-free photos, vectors, illustrations, audio, and video files. You can find high-quality images by browsing the extensive library or checking trendy collections and thematic categories.

The advanced search filters include vector types, orientation, color, and other parameters to specify image details. There are 70,000 free files on the platform, including vectors for your designs. To download watermark-free paid files, you must create an account and purchase a budget-friendly subscription or on-demand plan.

To download vector pictures from Depositphotos, follow these steps:

Visit the official website here https://depositphotos.com/search-by-image.html. Enter your query into the search box, or click on the Search by Image button to upload your photo and look for similar licensed pictures. Adjust the search filters to customize your request and browse results. Click on the preferred image and select EPS or EL format to save the vector picture.

To download 10 premium files without charge, you can start a free 7-day trial.

Pixabay

Pixabay features free vector images for web designs created by professional illustrators and photographers. Moreover, you can use their royalty-free pictures for personal and commercial purposes.

The marketplace’s library offers more than 120,000 free vector files. You can look through Editor’s Choice, Popular Searches, and Curated Collections for inspiration and open browsing.

How to download vector images from Pixabay:

Visit the official Pixabay website. Click on the right tab in the search box and select Vector Graphics to get the right picture results. Enter your search request in the search box and press Enter. Sort the results by Latest, Upcoming, Popular, and Editors’ Choice tags, and select the orientation, size, and color you need. Click on a picture you like. Click on the Free Download button and choose vector format to save the file.

Vecteezy

Vecteezy offers an extensive library of free vector files, photos, and videos. You can find trendy collections, popular images, and curated team favorite files by browsing the marketplace. To get unlimited downloads, you can purchase a Pro subscription.

The paid plan provides access to exclusive bundles and full commercial usage rights. When using free files in your commercial projects, you must attribute the source.

To download vector pictures from Vecteezy, do the following:

Open the official website in your browser. Select Vectors in the search box and enter your request. Click on the Search icon or browse Trending tags to get results. Sort results by license type, color, and orientation. Select a picture and click on the Free Download button to save it to your device.

Conclusion

You can create user-friendly, interactive, and responsive projects using vector images for design. Using vectors allows you to customize, animate, and scale your visuals without losing image quality.

It’s also easy to convert them into raster pictures. Try online photo marketplaces to find high-quality images quicker. Stock content platforms deliver ready-to-go photo collections, advanced search features, and licenses for commercial usage.