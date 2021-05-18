Timor-Leste and the United States sign the first installment of financial aid

The new aid, in five years, totals $ 92.4 million (.1 77.1 million).

The document, which marks the first tranche of the $ 17.9 million (. 14.93 million euro) Development Assistance Agreement (DOAG), was signed by Timor-Leste, Minister of Finance Rui, Gomes and the Director of US International. East Timor, James Wright Development Institute (USAID, in English).

This agreement covers several projects To be carried out by USAAID in collaboration with various Ministries, In non-oil economy sectors such as tourism, agricultural production and good governance, Said Roy Gomes.

At the signing ceremony, Rui Gomez recalled the long-standing partnership between the two countries and the “enormous” assistance that the United States has provided so far, covering almost all aspects of Timor-Leste’s development, including education and health, private sector development, security, and defense, agriculture and tourism.

He added that the new agreement signifies the strength of the partner and the “continued confidence” of the US government in Timor-Leste.

In addition to this support, other investments are being finalized, totaling $ 200 million (16 164.4 million), through the Millennium Challenge Corporation, the initiative being conditional on the control of Govt-19 epidemics.

For his part, Kevin Blackstone, the U.S. ambassador to Dilli, said the support package would be extended until 2025.

Since 2001, the United States has provided $ 350 million ($ 287.7 million) in development assistance to Timor-Leste.