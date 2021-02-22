Timber Valves fire coach Ryan Sanders; Exclude Minnesota Chris Pinch Raptors, for a statement

The Minnesota Timber Valves Lost New York Knicks This season Sunday will fall to a league-worst 7-24. That failure became the last straw for management, and the team Announced when the game is over They have removed coach Ryan Sanders.

What’s more, they already have an alternative queue. Toronto Raptors Assistant Chris Pinch is expected to be appointed as their new coach, According to Shams Sarania of Athletics. The Wolves’ press release indicated that a formal announcement was to be made on Monday.

Ryan, the son of the late Philip Sanders, got his start as an assistant at the NBA Washington Guides And was on the bench in DC from 2009-2014. He then worked as an assistant with Timberwolves and was appointed interim coach in 2019 after the removal of Tom Thibodo. After that season, he signed a contract to take on this job on a permanent basis and was the youngest head coach at the age of 33 in the league.

Slightly lower in games worth two full seasons, Timber Wolves went 43-94 under Sanders. They ended up with the third worst record in the league last season – eventually winning the lottery Anthony Edwards He topped the 2020 NBA draft overall – and had the worst record before being shot this season.

At some level, Sanders was caught in an impossible situation. During his tenure there was an almost total list upsurge, and more games were lost due to injury than you can believe. When Cities of Carl-Anthony Played only 45 games in the last two seasons, there is only so much you can do. Still, with such results, it is not surprising that the front office eventually decided to move in a different direction.

They will now return to Pinch, a respected Raptors assistant who has been at the forefront of numerous jobs in this office. Pinch began his coaching career abroad in 1997, and has been on an NBA bench since 2011 when he was hired. Houston rockets. Gerson Rosas, then head of basketball operations in Houston, now runs the office in front of the Wolves.

Pinch is highly regarded for his offensive work on the ball, and Raptors coach Nick Nurse called him “one of the best attacking minds in the NBA”. In an interview with The Athletic last year, Pinch Mentioned his relationship For playing fast and being unpredictable.

It will be interesting to see what he can do with the Wolves team, which has a lot of talent, but could not put things together. Apparently, injuries are a major warning here, but they are 28th in offense this season, scoring only 105.7 points per 100 possessions.