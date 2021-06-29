Tiger – US, Ireland and UK call for UN Security Council on International

The United States, Ireland and the United Kingdom have called for a general meeting of the UN Security Council in the Ethiopian region of Tigris, where rebel forces have entered the regional capital, McClellan, diplomatic sources said Monday (28).

Sources said the meeting could be held on Friday. Since the conflict in Tiger began in November, Africans, China, Russia and other council members have called the crisis an internal Ethiopian affair, and the West has not been able to hold a public session on the issue.

Troops loyal to the former Tiger authorities, confronting the federal government, recaptured the region's capital, McClellan, in northern Ethiopia on Monday, where the government expelled its representatives and ordered a ceasefire.

These forces, which call themselves the "Tiger Defense Forces" (DDF), have "taken control of the city," said an AFP member of the interim regional government.

Michel was taken over by the Central Army on November 28, 2020, three weeks after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abi Ahmed launched an offensive to oust regional officials, in defiance of federal authority, and members of the Tiger People's Liberation Front. (DPLF), which has long dominated Ethiopia's political career.

At first, the move was supposed to be brief, according to the Prime Minister, but fighting continues and at least 350,000 people have been left on the brink of starvation, according to the United Nations.

Last week, the TDF launched an offensive in conjunction with the expected national election.

Meanwhile, the Etopic government has declared a "unilateral ceasefire" in the region.

"As of today, a unilateral and unconditional ceasefire has been declared until June 28," state media quoted an official statement as saying.