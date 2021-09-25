Tiger King Season 2 : Release Date Updates

Tiger King season 1 was an American documentary about the life of zookeeper and convicted felon Joe Exotic.It was released on 20 march 2020 on Netflix .

The series received positive reviews from critics, and according to Nielsen ratings, was watched by 34.3 million people over its first ten days of release, ranking as one of Netflix’s most successful releases to date, partly due to its release amid the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seeing the success of the first season there were the rumors about the second season premiering in 2021 or 2022.

Tiger King Confirmation

Back in February 2021, There was word via numerous sources (including some Cameo videos from the stars of the documentaries) that a second season had been filming throughout 2020 and into 2021.

The doc was originally thought to be released in the Spring but revised to later in 2021.

John Reinke was one of the stars of the show to have originally spoken about season 2 saying “believe it or not, there’s another season gonna come out pretty soon so keep your eyes out for that”.

Joe Exotic’s Team for Season 2

Joe Exotic – Founder of G.W. Zoo

– Founder of G.W. Zoo John Finlay – Romantic partner of Joe

– Romantic partner of Joe John Reinke – Manager at G.W. Zoo

– Manager at G.W. Zoo Kelci “Saff” Saffery – Zookeeper at G.W. Zoo

– Zookeeper at G.W. Zoo Erik Cowie – Zookeeper at G.W. Zoo

– Zookeeper at G.W. Zoo Rick Kirkham – TV producer at JoeExoticTV

– TV producer at JoeExoticTV Travis Maldonado – Husband of Joe

– Husband of Joe Joshua Dial – Joe’s campaign leader

– Joe’s campaign leader Dillon Passage – Second husband of Joe

– Second husband of Joe JP Wilson – Magician who performed with Joe

As you’ll know if you’ve been keeping up with the Joe Exotic story, there’s a lot to cover. Joe Exotic is still in prison despite an impassioned campaign for a presidential pardon which actually got asked in the White House Press Room and the various zoos have since been shut down.

Whether it was the murder, the mayhem, or the madness, Tiger King took the world of Netflix by storm, and subscribers could not look away from this chaotic train wreck of a documentaries exposing the very unique, to say the least, lifestyle of those that inhabit the weirdly interconnected community of prominent cat conservationists who walk the line between animal savior and unhealthy, eccentric endangered animal enthusiast.

Tiger King Season 2 Release Date

There is no telling when Tiger King season 2 will come out, and no official release date exists at this time.

It could very well arrive sometime in 2021, but it’s anyone’s guess at this point. Make sure to stay tuned to Netflix Life for updates on this and everything else the streaming service has to offer.

Critics Response OF Tiger King Season 1

On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the series holds an approval rating of 89% based on 75 reviews, with an average rating of 7.88/10.

The site’s critics consensus reads: A bizarre true crime story you have to see to believe, Tiger King is a messy and captivating portrait of obsession gone terribly wrong.