‘Tidying Up With Marie Kondo’ Season 2: Expected Release Date & Updates!

With both imports and original material, Netflix never disappoints us with its vast array of reality TV programs. Kondo’s ‘Tidying Up’ is a reality show that follows internet celebrity Marie Kondo as she goes around the United States organizing people’s homes.

The program became popular, raising money for charity in the United Kingdom and the United States. It was also nominated for the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards.

The program was released on Netflix on January 1 and has received global acclaim, with many people wanting to reconsider how they view their belongings and how they wish to use their personal area.

Kondo visited eight families in six weeks, urging them to rediscover the things that make them happy after they had committed to an organizational change.

Is Netflix Still Running ‘Tidying Up With Marie Kondo’ After Its Second Season?

Despite the fact that there has been no public announcement regarding a second season, one clue is a casting page from the firm in charge of placing the people on the show.

We could not find anything about the show being canceled on their website. Nonetheless, they informed us that casting for season 1 has ended, but you are welcome to submit an application ahead of future seasons.

While Marie Kondo is solely focused on decluttering, she does have other undertakings going. She is a frequent writer, and she announced in May 2019 that she has completed two new works.

We may anticipate the next season of ‘Tidying Up’ to premiere every year, which means January 2020. ‘We haven’t heard anything yet from Netflix,’ said Gail Berman, the executive producer, ‘but we’re overwhelmed with the response.

‘You know when high school students on Facebook have come to discover you and notify you about one of your programs, as it has certainly struck a chord with them.’

What Is ‘Tidying Up With Marie Kondo’ And How Does It Work?

In Asian societies, the program explores a meaningful connection between people and their possessions. ‘Yes,’ she began. ‘Because I was afraid of life’s changes. However, that did not mean I had to do them alone.

Yes, it is essential for people who want to enjoy their lives fully after age 50. It is the only way I know of having fun without alcohol!

And So I began thinking about how individuals discover items in their own closets that they’ve never worn, and it made me realize that I had those same things! I couldn’t believe it.

The message of anti-consumerism, as well as the idea that things don’t have to drastically transform in your house by altering them, but instead by looking within and being able to create an environment that’s a joyful place, is what I believe the show best conveys.

What we presented were average individuals who have the same concerns and issues that everyone has, which are quite relateable. ‘I’ve been doing this for a long time,’ says Chava. ‘It’s all about appreciation for what you have.’

Is It Appropriate to Make a Comparison Between This Series and ‘Queer Eye’ and the Fab Five?

Gail Berman was asked whether the comparison is fair or not, and she responded, ‘The distinction between this method and others is that it’s quite significant. You must do and commit to the transformation yourself; Marie does not perform it for you.

It doesn’t work like that at Marie’s. She isn’t bringing a team of people and cleaning your house as part of a company-wide initiative.

In the case of their transformation, however, the guys in this situation do not have that luxury. They are also trying to figure things out for themselves and probably feel overwhelmed by their situations. ‘Marie is inspiring a spiritual rebirth in many people.’