Three rockets were fired from Lebanon at Israel. Erdogan accuses Biden with blood on his hands Middle east

three Rockets A Lebanese military source told AFP that fire was fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel on Monday night, prompting Israel to retaliate.

“three Rockets “The grad varieties were launched from the Shebaa Farms sector,” the same source said. He added that Israeli shells were then fired at Lebanon.

Since May 10th, we have seen Violence escalated in the regionAfter weeks of tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in East Jerusalem, which culminated in clashes on the campus of mosques, Islam’s third holiest site is next to the holiest of Judaism.

The large-scale firing of rockets by armed groups in Gaza towards Israel is inconsistent with the systematic bombardment by the Israeli forces on the Gaza Strip, It caused the deaths of about 200 PalestiniansAmong them are 59 minors, 39 women, and more than 1,300 wounded.

On the Israeli side, ten people were counted, including two minors, at a time when the attacks on both sides continued without any reference to a truce.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused his American counterpart, Joe Biden, today, Monday, of “bloodstained hands.” Because of your support for IsraelThe moment to attack the Gaza Strip.

Addressing Biden, Erdogan said, “You write history with bloodstained hands,” criticizing him as well for selling weapons to Israel, a “terrorist state” that creates them.Disproportionate attacks on the Gaza Strip“.

Mr. Biden, you joined the Armenians in what’s called the Armenian Genocide. And now history is being written with blood stained with the very disproportionate hands of the attacks on Gaza, where hundreds of people are dying, ”Erdogan said.

For his part, Joe Biden expressed his support for the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas during a phone call on Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, revela a AFP. Although still on Israel’s side, the US president has shown growing concern about ending the conflict and “encouraged Israel to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians,” according to a text from the White House.

Egypt provides hospitals and ambulances to help the Palestinians

Egypt, the mediator between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, has allowed it to do so Palestinians were wounded in violence between the Palestinian factions and IsraelThe worst in seven years, 11 hospitals and 165 fully equipped ambulances in three Egyptian governorates.

According to the Egyptian Middle East News Agency, the Egyptian government has drawn up a plan ordered by the country’s president, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, to transport the wounded and treat them in North Sinai hospitals and the governorates of Ismailia and the capital.

Egypt provided 223 health workers to three hospitals in North Sinai, with a capacity of 369 beds, 81 of which were for intensive care. It is noteworthy that the governorate of Ismailia, located in northeastern Egypt, will include two medical centers and 470 beds, with the participation of 1145 doctors and nurses. Six hospitals in Cairo, with a total of 963 beds and 3606 health professionals, will be made available for the wounded.

Today, Sunday, the Egyptian Ambulance Authority announced its readiness to transfer the wounded Palestinians from the Rafah border crossing that connects Sinai with the Gaza Strip, which was opened on the same day to receive the wounded.

The UN Security Council announced a new emergency meeting on Tuesday, behind closed doors, on Tuesday The Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

And innocent civilians are still being killed and injured. We repeat: Ceasefire. Stop the hostilities now, “wrote the Norwegian mission on his Twitter account.

Norway, along with Tunisia and China, was the root cause of the council’s mobilization last week, after it has so far been unable to adopt a joint declaration due to US refusal.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict goes back to the founding of the State of Israel, which declared its independence on May 14, 1948.