First Reactions to ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Call It a ‘Vivid and Vibrant Blast’

The much-anticipated film “Thor: Love and Thunder,” directed by Taika Waititi, had its world premiere on June 23 in Hollywood. Since then, initial reviews of the film have begun to surface. Given that Waititi’s last foray into the world of comic books, “Thor: Ragnarok,” is largely regarded as one of the best Marvel films, audiences have extremely high expectations for the newest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel’s Shining Stars

Journalists and critics who post on social media have asserted that their expectations were satisfied. Simon Thompson, who specializes in reviewing movies, said that “ThorLoveAndThunder is a brilliant and vibrant explosion that delivers.” The version of Thor portrayed by Hemsworth continues to be one of Marvel’s shining stars. Gorr, as played by Bale, is a terrifying bogeyman who successfully combines elements of fun and creepiness. The combination of Portman’s Foster and Thompson’s Valkyrie is one of the best possible combinations. The *chef’s kiss* goes to Crowe’s Zeus.

Insider writer Kirsten Acuna concurred and notably commended Christian Bale’s performance as Gorr, stating that he is “phenomenally menacing” and “one of the creepiest Marvel villains we’ve ever seen on screen.” Christian Bale also received accolades for his performance.

Taika Waititi’s directing was praised by critic Courtney Howard, who wrote that the director creates “a subversive, irreverent spectacle” that also features “excellent story, stakes, and character-building.”

The Initial Reactions have been Collected

On Thursday, the world premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder, the newest film to be produced by Marvel Studios, took place in Hollywood, and the initial reactions have been collected.

Since the first official reviews will not be released until July 5, this is the first look at what the audience reaction has been so far. It is important to note that audience responses at premieres, on average, tend to be more enthusiastic than those at showing for critics.

Thor: God of Thunder will pit Chris Hemsworth’s Thor against Gorr the God Butcher, a villain portrayed by Christian Bale who is intent on eradicating all gods from the galaxy. The project will be directed by Taika Waititi, who also directed Thor: Ragnarok, and will also reunite Waititi with Thor: Ragnarok star Taika Waititi.

The character of Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman, is making her first appearance in the saga since the release of Thor: The Dark World (2013), and this time she will be in control of Thor’s power. Tessa Thompson plays the role of Valkyrie in the movie, and other actors from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, like Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista, also appear in the movie.

Marvel Brand into Streaming Via Disney+

The release of Love and Thunder coincides with the expansion of the Marvel brand into streaming via Disney+. Multiple series is scheduled to debut this year, one of which is Ms. Marvel, which is already available to stream. A little less than two months ago, the production company released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on the big screen.

Currently, the film is the second highest-grossing film of the year so far, coming in behind Top Gun: Maverick in terms of revenue. In addition, the studio has Black Panther: Wakanda Forever scheduled to be released in theatres at a later time this year.

That character is a love interest

Set after “Avengers: Endgame,” the latest “Thor” sequel finds Chris Hemsworth’s superhero teaming up with Korg (Waititi), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to stop Gorr the God Butcher (Bale) from eliminating all gods. Portman’s return to the MCU has boosted “Thor: Love and Thunder’s” buzz. Portman skipped “Ragnarok” and now plays Mighty Thor, wielding Mjolnir.

Portman told Variety she was asked to shrink for “Black Swan.” “I was told to grow here. That’s a huge challenge — and a woman’s mindset.

Waititi: “I’ve seen her play the scientist in ‘Thor’ 1 and 2, and it seemed pointless to do it again.” “That character is a love interest. Earthwoman is mortal and unimportant throughout.