This is Us Season 7: Why This is Us Season 7 Isn’t Happening!

The Pearsons’ story is finally over, but if This Is Us gets the seventh season, there might be a chance for them to return. The NBC family drama’s six-year run ends with a happy ending for Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) love story. Still, given the show’s popularity, it’s not surprising that people have started talking about a possible This Is Us season 7.

This Is Us is known for its realistic stories. When it came out in 2016, the family drama was an instant hit for NBC. It followed the lives of Jack and Rebecca and their three kids, Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

The Pearsons‘ individual and family arcs played out over six years, showing their lives from different points of view and at other times in history. Seasons 1-3 of This Is Us were mostly about Jack’s life and death and how they affected his wife and children. In the second half of the show’s run, the focus shifted to Rebecca and her struggles with Alzheimer’s in her later years.

Jack and Rebecca have already died at the end of This Are Us, but their three kids are still living with their own families. People are already interested in the future of the Big Three, aka the Pearson siblings.

Since This Is Us tells stories in a non-linear way, the show can keep going with season 7 if NBC wants to keep telling the story.

Why This Is Us Season 7 Isn’t Happening

There are no plans for the seventh season of This Is Us right now. Dan Fogelman, who made the show, was set on ending it after six years, just like he had planned. Even though the story could be stretched out, he knew from the beginning that he had a complete story and wanted to finish the Pearsons' story in season 6 of This Is Us. Can This Is Us Season 7 Happen In The Future? If enough fans want the seventh season of This Is Us, it's not impossible that NBC would think about keeping the show going at some point. The biggest problem would be getting the show's ensemble cast back together since most of them already have jobs. A This Is Us movie might be more likely than a new season, even though making a movie has its challenges. But Fogelman has already said that he has told NBC executives about the idea, and they were all for it. It's important to note that the project isn't officially in the works yet. However, it's a good sign for those who still hope the Pearsons' story will continue. Where This Is Us Season 7's Story Could Go Fogelman said that the proposed This Is Us movie will be about an alternate timeline in which Jack survived the fire. It would show what the Pearsons' lives would have been like if the patriarch had been there. If not, This Is Us season 7 could be about how the Big Three get on with their lives after Rebecca's death. Since the show has a lot of flashbacks and dream scenes, Jack and Rebecca can still be a small part of the story.

Frequently Asked Question

Is There a Seventh Season of This is Us?

Will This Is Us have a seventh season? Fans will be sad that This Is Us won’t come back after season 6. The show’s last episode, which has been running since 2016, will air on May 24 in the US and May 26 in the UK. Fans can expect answers in the last episode of the show.

Where Can I Watch This is Us Season 7?

The last season of This Is Us airs on NBC on Tuesdays at 9/8c and can also be watched on Hulu.

How Many Episodes Are There in This is Us Season 7?

Currently, the last season of This Is Us will have 18 episodes. This is the same as almost every other season of This Is Us. Season 5, which only had 16 attacks, was the only season that didn’t have 18 episodes.