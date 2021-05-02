This is how Andrzej Conota lives in the United States. This is the best American house of Polish boxing legend [dużo zdjęć]

Andrzej Conota did not win a world title, but in the 90s he was at the forefront of the heavyweight division and went down forever in boxing history. Today, the boxer lives in the United States with his family and has no plans to return to Poland permanently. His wife, Mariola, often publishes photos of the interior of their property. Click the “View Gallery” button to see how Andrzej Conota lives on a daily basis! So he rests and lives.
Andrzej Conota. How does he live in the United States?
The fights of Andrzej Kosota were a unique experience for Polish fans. At a time when our game was not particularly high, the boxer was fulfilling his American dream (in the literal sense of the word). Conota fans woke up at midnight to watch his next fights. Although the boxer could not bear his emotions at the most important moments (e.g. under the belts against Ridic Bowe), Has become a true legend.
Click on the gallery below to see pictures of Andrzej Coyote’s house:
This is how Andrzej Conota lives
Andrzej Gonota has lived in the United States for many years. He moved to the United States in the early 1990s, where he began his career. Time shows that nothing has changed in this matter to this day – even after the completion of his career The boxer was in the United States. However, from time to time he returns to Poland – his farewell fight organized by Markin Najman took place in our country.
Home of Andrzej Conota. Buffer cooks and takes care of the garden
Mariola Conota, The boxer’s wife actively runs her profiles on social media, in which the boxer does not feel particularly well. Thanks to photos posted by his wife, fans are in a state of renewal with the couple’s life in the United States. Andrzej Gonota hard on the ring She takes care of the house every day – She often cooks, feeds the dogs, and even collects branches in the garden.
