This is how Andrzej Conota lives in the United States. This is the best American house of Polish boxing legend [dużo zdjęć]

Andrzej Conota. How does he live in the United States?

The fights of Andrzej Kosota were a unique experience for Polish fans. At a time when our game was not particularly high, the boxer was fulfilling his American dream (in the literal sense of the word). Conota fans woke up at midnight to watch his next fights. Although the boxer could not bear his emotions at the most important moments (e.g. under the belts against Ridic Bowe), Has become a true legend.

Click on the gallery below to see pictures of Andrzej Coyote’s house:

This is how Andrzej Conota lives

Andrzej Gonota has lived in the United States for many years. He moved to the United States in the early 1990s, where he began his career. Time shows that nothing has changed in this matter to this day – even after the completion of his career The boxer was in the United States. However, from time to time he returns to Poland – his farewell fight organized by Markin Najman took place in our country.