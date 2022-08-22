Thirteen Lives 2022: When Will the Movie Be Released?

In 2018, the story of the Thai soccer team captured the attention of the entire world as heroic measures were taken to rescue a group of lads who had become trapped in a flooded cave. While the story’s conclusion may be well known, Thirteen Lives dramatizes the daring rescue and heroic efforts of the divers, rescue teams, and volunteers who were involved.

The Rescue, a documentary released in 2021 and now streaming on Disney Plus, was widely regarded as one of the year’s best films and similarly depicts the events surrounding the Thai soccer squad. If you’re not like documentaries, though, you can still enjoy a top-notch Hollywood production with Thirteen Lives.

What is the Plot of Thirteen Lives?

What is the Plot of Thirteen Lives?

Although it has only been four years since the actual events involving the Thai soccer team took occurred, the film Thirteen Lives will provide a more in-depth look into the efforts that were made to save the players. The following is the official summary:

“The film Thirteen Lives is based on the incredible true story of the incredible global effort to rescue a Thai soccer team that became trapped in the Tham Luang cave after an unexpected rainstorm. The team became trapped in the cave on June 23, 2018. In the face of insurmountable obstacles, a group of the world’s most skilled and experienced divers, who are the only ones who are able to successfully navigate the labyrinth of flooded, narrow tunnels, have joined with Thai authorities and more than 10,000 volunteers to attempt a perilous rescue of the twelve boys and their coach who are trapped inside the cave. In spite of the absurdly high stakes and the fact that the entire world is watching, the team decides to attempt their most difficult dive to date in the hopes of demonstrating the boundless potential of the human spirit.”

When Will the Thirteen Lives Be Released?

The film Thirteen Lives was first shown in a limited number of theatres on July 29, and as of August 5, it can be viewed on Amazon Prime Video in any country where the streaming service is offered.

Thirteen Lives Cast Member

If you watched the trailer for Thirteen Lives, you probably recognized a lot of the well-known actors who are starring in the film. For example, Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, and Joel Edgerton are all player members of the diving team, and the trailer included all three of them. Mortensen (Lord of the Rings, Captain Fantastic), Colin Farrell (In Bruges, The Batman), and Joel Edgerton (The Green Knight, Obi-Wan Kenobi) are portraying the roles of Rick Stanton, John Volanthen, and Harry Harris, respectively. Farrell plays John Volanthen.

Tom Bateman (Death on the Nile) plays the role of Chris Jewell, Paul Gleeson (Home and Away) plays the role of Jason Mallinson, Pattrakorn Tungsupakul (The Perfect Couple) plays the role of Buahom, Tui Thiraphat Sajakul (The Maid) plays the role of Captain Arnot, James Teeradon Supapunpinyo (Girl from Nowhere) plays the role of Coach Ek.

Who is Directing the Movie?

Ron Howard is directing Thirteen Lives. The story was written by Williamson and Don MacPherson, and the script was written by Oscar nominee William Nicholson (Gladiator, Les Misérables).

Howard has always lived in Hollywood. Howard has been a well-known director for many years. He started out as a child actor on The Andy Griffith Show and went on to star in Happy Days and the movie American Graffiti. Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind (for which he won Best Director and Best Picture), Cinderella Man, Frost/Nixon, and Rush are some of his most well-known movies.

At the London premiere of the movie, Ron Howard talked about it. Here are some things the director has said:

“There are many different kinds of taking risks and being brave. Most of it is physical, but it’s all emotional. There is so much at stake. The making of this movie was a very emotional and difficult process. From top to bottom, it was a work of love.”

“It was very important to be real. My goal was to try to show people what it was like to be there and do what these divers did. But it was a lot harder than I thought it would be. There wasn’t much room in the cave sets. There wasn’t even enough space for a camera, so the actors had to film each other.”

Thirteen Lives Official Trailer

Prime Video has released the film’s first official trailer. In it, we are given some information about what made this rescue effort so perilous, but the most astonishing elements are only hinted at. Check out the trailer immediately below.

Prime Video has also released a look behind the scenes at how Ron Howard and his team turned the true story into a movie:

Thirteen Lives Reviews

Even though we all know how the story ends, What to Watch’s Thirteen Lives review describes the film’s adaptation of the true story as captivating. The review also highlights Colin Farrell and Viggo Mortensen’s outstanding performances.

The consensus rating for Thirteen Lives on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in a new tab) is 88% “Fresh” (as of July 29). Metacritic(opens in a new tab) assigns Thirteen Lives a score of 64, which places it in the “Good” category.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Thirteen Lives Rated?

Thirteen Lives is rated PG-13 in the US, for “some strong language and unsettling images.”

How long is Thirteen Lives?