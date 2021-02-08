Third trigger test: Do you get 4 1,400 checks?

Of President Joe Biden 9 1.9 trillion corona virus relief program The third round will provide federal trigger checks to millions of Americans. While lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have expressed support for the plan, there is little agreement on who should qualify for the 4,400 direct payments.

Democrats in Congress Mr. They are moving forward with the implementation of Biden’s relief plan through a process called budget reconciliation, which will allow the Senate to pass the initiative without the support of any Republican. As the process progresses, House and Senate committees will discuss spending priorities before the law is enacted and voted on. According to Goldman Sachs economists, it is expected to happen this weekend.

On February 4, the Senate approved Bipartisan plan Introduced by Democrat Senator Joe Munchin and Republican Senator Susan Collins to prevent “high-income citizens” from the next round of trials. It should be noted, however, that this scheme does not define “high income”. Collins said in a statement that the move would ensure the receipt of checks “for the most needy fighting families.”

The amendment “makes it uncertain whether all Senate Democrats will support President Joe Biden’s full plan.

What experts say about the next trigger test, who can qualify.

Why are income limits an issue?

The first two government-induced checks – $ 200,200 for the first round and $ 600 for the second round – also set income limits, making high-income families ineligible to pay. In the previous two rounds, single individuals earning up to $ 75,000 and married couples earning up to $ 150,000 received full payouts.

Popular News Popular News More





Those with higher incomes had smaller incomes as incomes increased, until payments to high-income families were completely cut off. In the first round, the phase is 000 99,000 for single individuals and 000 198,000 for married couples.

In the second round, the phase was slightly lower – 000 87,000 per person per year and 4 174,000 per married couple. But this is a small-scale operation of checks because the law reduces both checks by 5% for every $ 100 earned above the income limit for full payments.

Recent economic research indicates that many middle- and high-income households are financially secure. This has sparked a debate among lawmakers and experts over whether direct income should target low-income families, who are likely to continue to feel the economic impact. International spread of corona virus.

Annually, families earning less than 000 78,000 spent their second trigger checks quickly after receiving them in January, while those earning above that level snatched most of the money. Research Opportunity Intelligence Economic Tracker is a non-profit group led by Harvard economics professor Raj Chetty.

“Since mid-June, the recession in jobs for high-income families is over – employment remains the same as it was before the epidemic,” said Michael Stefner, an economist with opportunity intelligence, who told CBS Moneywatch.

Are there new income limits for getting a check?

Not yet – nothing decided. Still, Mr. Biden has a revelation Option to negotiate, The president insisted on 1,400 checks and said he was ready to send the checks to people in need of more help.

This lowers the Democrats’ income limit and may qualify single individuals earning $ 50,000 or less, as well as married couples earning $ 100,000 or less. According to To the Washington Post. If that happens, millions of families who have received the previous two trigger checks will not qualify for the third.

For example, the IRS said it sent $ 30 million in payments to homes earning more than $ 75,000 during first-round trigger checks. Under the income limits announced by the Washington Post, many of those households would not be eligible for the full 4 1,400 check.

What do experts say?

While Wall Street analysts have not made many changes, Goldman Sachs expects the same income limits as the first checks – 000 75,000 for individuals and 000 150,000 for married couples.



Pushing the relief bill even without GOP 03:33

Some lawmakers are backing away from restricting payments to a small group, such as Senator Bernie Sanders, who is independent from Vermont.

“It is absurd for some Democrats to think that they are ‘too rich’ for a worker earning $ 52,000 a year and that we cannot get the full benefit of the $ 2000 we promised,” he wrote on Twitter on February 7.

When do I receive 4 1,400 checks?

Not for several weeks, analysts say. House and Senate committees must first legislate and vote.

“At this point, we will learn more about the details, quantity and timing of specific rules,” Goldman Sachs economists noted. “However, with the Senate likely to take up the version of the Govt-Relief Bill, the key decision may remain unresolved for a few more weeks.”

According to Heights Securities analyst Hunter Hammond, a trigger package of $ 1.5 trillion to $ 2.25 trillion is likely to pass by the end of March. “We expect there to be tension over the overall cost from a political standpoint and economically,” he said.

Lawmakers are keeping an eye on the March 14 expiration of the extended unemployment benefits, which include an additional $ 300 in weekly federal unemployment assistance. But Goldman Sachs noted that it could “take until late March if things don’t go smoothly.”

Once the relief bill is passed, it will be signed by Mr Biden. After that, the IRS will send trigger checks to eligible homes. Based on past payment tables, Mr. Checks can come in via direct deposit within a week of the bill being signed.

However, those who do not have bank accounts or payment information on file with the IRS will have to wait longer for paper checks or prepaid debit cards to arrive in the mail.