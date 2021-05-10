They saw a record from the United States 19 years ago. What they found among the lights of the Aurora Borealis was incredible

As a physicist, what I have noticed in science over the last 30 years is that “scientists” are looking for new financial resources to translate long-known and illustrated phenomena. Analyzing and dimming Aurora’s flares involves analyzing the shapes that form when milk is poured into coffee, checking where the milk is high brightness, and where it is low, adding new concept such as “self-use in coffee and random-fuzzy brights”. We are already starting to move towards specific scientific absurdities and people are being treated like fools. Recently, at a meeting of the Scientific Council, I talked to my fellow scientist and physicist about this, and we began to think about when we would get absurd in science, and it turns out today … I read about Aurora. The randomness of mixing milk with coffee is equivalent to the randomness of cosmic rays hitting the wall of the Earth’s magnetic field. We can analyze the size of the bubbles around the rudder plate on a fast-moving boat … and sometimes there will be cavitation of water particles at the boundary between the water and the edge of the paddle edge. Such examples can be multiplied endlessly by looking at the world and nature around us. Sincerely the company.