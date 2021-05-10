They saw a record from the United States 19 years ago. What they found among the lights of the Aurora Borealis was incredible

Scientists at the University of Iowa in the United States have discovered a new type of aurora borealis. Their research was published in the journal Journal of Geophysical Research Space Physics. Their work is based on a video from March 15, 2002, produced by David Nutson, a physicist at the University of Calgary. The scientist then filmed Aurora in Churchill, near Hudson Bay, Canada. Until experts in Iowa show interest, the record has not been subject to in-depth analysis for nearly 20 years. They called the new type of aurora seen in the video “scattered, abrasive auroras.” A portion of the diffuse aurora, when resembling a glow, slowly begins to darken, glowing again after a while, as if it were covered with another layer. In total, 22 cases of this type of aurora were captured in a two-hour video. – This raises the question: are these common …
As a physicist, what I have noticed in science over the last 30 years is that “scientists” are looking for new financial resources to translate long-known known events …Read the whole thing
As a physicist, what I have noticed in science over the last 30 years is that “scientists” are looking for new financial resources to translate long-known and illustrated phenomena. Analyzing and dimming Aurora’s flares involves analyzing the shapes that form when milk is poured into coffee, checking where the milk is high brightness, and where it is low, adding new concept such as “self-use in coffee and random-fuzzy brights”. We are already starting to move towards specific scientific absurdities and people are being treated like fools. Recently, at a meeting of the Scientific Council, I talked to my fellow scientist and physicist about this, and we began to think about when we would get absurd in science, and it turns out today … I read about Aurora. The randomness of mixing milk with coffee is equivalent to the randomness of cosmic rays hitting the wall of the Earth’s magnetic field. We can analyze the size of the bubbles around the rudder plate on a fast-moving boat … and sometimes there will be cavitation of water particles at the boundary between the water and the edge of the paddle edge. Such examples can be multiplied endlessly by looking at the world and nature around us. Sincerely the company.
Aurora is connected with an interesting Phenomenon advanced technology !!!
I noticed two faces of other planets in this picture, slightly shy but ready to slowly reveal their power and presence. Take a closer look at the area surrounded by the red rectangle.
Euphologists are about to get it. Something like this could not have arisen without alien interference. They will even find a witness who saw the hands and feet …
What about Julia from the jury? Is it legal or not …
