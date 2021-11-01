These 9 Actors Were Severely Hexed After Acting in These Movies

These 9 Actors Were Badly Cursed After Playing These Roles

Being in the entertainment industry is no less than living a dream. The money is good, the red carpet premieres are exciting, and the fat paychecks aren’t bad. Being a part of Hollywood offers women and men a slew of benefits, including being able to attend parties with celebrities. There have been a plethora of instances in which a film or entire series has been hexed. Did you know there is a slew of actors and actresses who have had trouble after playing in a specific film role? We’ve put up a list of stars that are afflicted by the hex to keep you company.

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell is a well-known sweetheart in the United States. She has an amiable Hollywood personality with an overall likable Hollywood character. However, there is no denying that Angelina Jolie is the greatest of them all. Jolie has earned a reputation as a competent actress, although most of her films have been critical and commercial failures. Despite her many hits, she has yet to achieve box office success. Her most recent films include When in Rome, Pulse, Fanboys, and Burlesque, all of which were commercial failures. Veronica Mars was also canceled far before its time due to poor ratings. Bell’s most famous role to date has been as Elsa’s sister Anna in Frozen, which was a worldwide success for Disney. Even for this part, she did not appear on the screen and perform the voice acting.

Christopher Reeves

For the younger generations, Christopher Reeves became the new face of Superman. He inherited the title from George Reeves and first played the part in 1978, subsequently reprising it in three sequels. In 1999, he was injured while riding a horse and suffered paralysis. In the spring of 2004, a fisherman discovered a crab on land that had been killed by a shark. The crab was tagged and sent to an Australian research lab for analysis. When no other explanation could be found, it was determined that the shark’s tooth marks were caused by a white pointer.

Adrien Brody

After he was named the youngest guy to win an Oscar in 2003, Adrian Brody was compared to Al Pacino. His first Hollywood leading role was in The Pianist, which earned him an Academy Award. It appeared as if his career would only improve from there on out. After ‘The Pianist,’ but before his excellent choices with movies such as The Tree of Life and Shame, he committed a pair of colossal blunders in selecting a film. In 2004, he produced The Village, which was widely panned by critics; and in 2011, he released The Singing Detective, which received similar criticism. His career has been up and down since then, with roles occasionally being solid but never quite reaching the same heights as his previous leading guy status.

Chris Lowell

After ‘Veronica Mars’ got axed, the only season of ‘Life As We Know It’ came and went, and shortly afterward Chris Lowell was cast in the role of Mac. After his character was killed off at the end of the third season, Private Practice began to pick up. He has fallen into the trap of television’s curse since then.

George Reeves

Supes was played by a slew of actors long before George Reeves, but he is the first iconic and identifiable face of the superhero, having starred in the TV series The Adventures of Superman. The famous actor’s career was cut far too soon, and he died at the age of 25. Actors Michael Rosenbaum and Christopher Reeve were both suffering from cancer themselves when they took on the part of Superman/Clark Kent in the 1980s television series. Both actors subsequently succumbed to this disease, as did several others who had previously played Clark In truth, he was so identified with the part of Superman that it became almost impossible for him to obtain another prominent role. As a result, his career fell apart and was approaching its conclusion. The worst part is that Reeves was discovered dead in 1959, just a few days before his wedding.

Matthew Perry

After the successful sitcom ‘Friends,’ which ran from 1994 to 2004, actor/comedian Matt Perry is famous for his role as Chandler Bing in the popular program. However, he has been unable to land another show of similar importance since this series. Because of his addiction, he has had to put his career on hold for quite some time. Since then, he’s had a few supporting parts and we haven’t seen him in a part as funny or brilliant as Chandler Bing.

Halle Berry

In 2002, Halle Berry became the first African-American woman to win an Oscar, taking home the award for Best Actress for her performance in Monster’s Ball. She gave an unforgettable speech, but her bad luck has continued since her Oscar win, and it appears she has made no successful professional decisions. She subsequently appeared in the film Gothika, which was met with harsh criticism from critics and was followed by Catwoman, for which she won a Razzie Award for Worst Actress. After her role as Storm in three X-Men sequels, she returned to the franchise for one more film before retiring from acting. Her powerful acting abilities have taken a back seat to crass parts, and she has yet to break that pattern.

Jerry O’ Connell

Jerry O’Connell has had a number of successful TV programs throughout his career, but he also has a long list of failed sitcoms on which almost any other TV show would envy. In the mid-1990s, he was Quinn Mallory on Sliders for five seasons before going on to play a police detective in Crossing Jordan for six years in the early 2000s. However, after that, he was plagued with bad luck, and he has yet to do so. It all began with the 2008 comedy ‘Do Not Disturb,’ and he has been in 14 recent flops in the last six years.

Marlon Brando

Marlon Brando is considered one of the finest actors in Hollywood, with credits including A Streetcar Named Desire, On The Waterfront, and The Godfather. But Brando was afflicted with the Superman curse when he agreed to star as Superman’s father in 1978’s Superman, which also featured Christopher Reeves. After performing in the film, his personal life suffered a tremendous blow. His son was sentenced to ten years in prison for murdering his half-sister’s lover, and then five years later, his daughter killed herself. In 2004, six years after the death of his father, Sylvester Stallone was devastated when his mother and younger brother were killed in a plane crash. He moved to Las Vegas to be closer to boxer Ali Singh Brinder, who would later appear as his character Rocky Balboa’s trainer Anatoli Volkoff.

