The world is taking over from the US, and the MVP of the season will not be from the US

In 1994, Hakeem Olajuwon (Nigeria) became the first non-American in history to win a regular season MVP. In the 21st century, he was joined by Steve Nash (Canada, 2005-2006), Dirk Novitsky (Germany, 2007) and Giannis Antodokounbo (Greece, 2019-2020).

With a clear conscience, we can assume that this list will be expanded this year. Among the Americans, the most serious contenders (for some more) were LeBron James, James Horton and Chris Paul, but the first two missed a good part of the season due to injury, and the ball was worse than the match, even though he still made an amazing impact. Russell Westbrook deserves a note, he will pass the season again with a three-double average, but his performance and the balance of the Washington guides are desirable.

This season Antedoga Ounbo is playing again at the MVP level, but the so-called voter fatigue (being bored of voting with the same prize winner) is likely to prevent him. Luca Doncic (Slovakia) continues with his fantastic entry into the league, but unfortunately in the third season, his team’s game was not big.