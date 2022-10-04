The Winchesters Release Date: It Will Be Renewed in 2022!

It will soon be time to hunt monsters again. The brand-new prequel shows The Winchesters on the CW is about to answer many questions that Supernatural didn’t answer and tell the story of how Dean and Sam’s parents first met.

Yes, The Winchesters will tell the story of how John Winchester (Drake Rodgers) met a young monster hunter named Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly), how they fell in love, got married, and had two sons. There’s a lot more to the story than that, and Jensen Ackles, who plays Dean Winchester, will tell it all. He and his wife, Danneel, will also be producing the show with Robbie Thompson, who was on Supernatural.

The show started with Mary’s (Samantha Smith) death when Sam Winchester was a baby and John’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) disappearance after trying for more than 20 years to find the monster that killed her. Even though John and Mary Winchester were not in most episodes of Supernatural, they were essential in the lives of Sam and Dean. Throughout the series, it was clear that John left high school to join the Marine Corps because he thought his father had left him. He worked as a mechanic after his time in Vietnam. That’s how he met Mary.

John didn’t know that his father, Henry, had been a member of a secret group called the Men of Letters and had died during his final initiation into the group. On the other hand, Mary had two hunters for their parents, so she was brought up to be a hunter.

During the original series, both John and Mary died and came back to life. This gave Morgan and Smith the chance to build the characters as adults. Now, we’ll learn about their complicated lives as young adults and meet the other hunters who hang out with them.

Release Date

According to collider, The first episode of The Winchesters will air on Tuesday, October 11, just in time for the season of scary things. The show is on The CW’s fall schedule, and new episodes air every Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Premise

The Winchesters will tell the epic story of how Mary and John met and risked everything to save not only their love but also the world. It starts in 1972 when Mary is 19 years old. Since she was a child, she has been fighting the forces of darkness.

After losing someone close to her, the brutal hunter thinks about leaving the family business. However, when her father goes missing, and John joins the family business, she has no choice but to lead a new team.

READ MORE: Star Trek Picard Season 2 Release Date: It Might Be Released in 2023!

John just returned from Vietnam and is given a new job when he gets home. He follows clues about his father’s past to a secret group and a whole new war as a hunter.

Cast

John and Mary, played by Rodger and Donnelly, will be the main characters in the new show, but they won’t be the only ones. The cast list is starting to fill out.

Jensen Ackles is very involved in the new show, but so far, it sounds like he will only be narrating it and won’t be on screen in his role as Dean.

The Winchesters Main Cast

Drake Rodger – John Winchester

Meg Donnelly – Mary Campbell

Nida Khurshid – Latika Desai

Jojo Fleits – Carlos Cervantez

Bianca Kajlich – Millie Winchester (John’s Mother)

Demetria McKinney and Michael Tacconi also star.

What Is The Winchesters About?

In the TV show “Supernatural,” fans know much about the Winchesters. In the parent show, they are shown as humanity’s last line of defense, the ones who keep the balance between good and evil in check. They are just regular people, though, and they often fight demons and sometimes gods.

READ MORE: Call the Midwife Season 12 Release Date: It Might Be Renewed in 2023!

But they got all of their knowledge, skills, and fighting spirit from their families, even if it was in a roundabout way, as they find out during the events of Supernatural. So, what did this leave behind?

The Winchesters look at the lives of Sam and Dean’s parents, John Winchester and Mary Campbell. It shows how these two very different people come together to raise their children.

Set in 1972, the trailer shows a young John (played by Drake Rodger) coming back from the Vietnam War and being confused about his life’s purpose and why his father disappeared. When he meets Mary Campbell, played by Meg Donnelly, it changes how he sees the world. He tries to “help” her fight a demon in a funny way.

Mary has her problems to deal with. After a close friend’s death, she has second thoughts about being a hunter. But when her father goes missing, she is forced back into her role. The “missing dad” problem forces the two main characters to work together, just like it did at the beginning of Supernatural when Sam and Dean had to.

But one could say that this story doesn’t fit with the Supernatural canon since Mary hated John at first until a cupid’s arrow hit them, and John didn’t know how to hunt until Mary died at the start of Supernatural.

READ MORE: On My Block Season 5: Fifth Season of the Series Has Been Cancelled!

These things can be explained later in The Winchesters through a scene where an angel erases their memories, a deal with a demon, or time travel since we already know that there are different universes and times in the Supernatural universe. Given how the show works, anything could happen.

Frequently Asked Question

Will Jensen Ackles Appear on the Winchesters?

The first episode of The Winchesters, a spinoff of Supernatural, will air on October 11. Even though the prequel series will mostly be about Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen’s Acklesparents, )’s Ackles will be back in the first episode as the older Winchester brother, and TV Insider has your first look.

Is 2022 the End of Supernatural?

The CW has announced when it’s Fall 2022 shows will start. “The Winchesters,” a prequel to “Supernatural” that stars Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger as demon hunters, will air for the first time on October 11. Mary and John are the parents of Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam, the original show’s main characters (Jared Padalecki)

What Will the Winchesters Be Doing?

The CW

Since then, The CW has confirmed that the show’s first episode will air on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. The full schedule for the network’s fall 2022 shows that all episodes of The Winchesters will air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.