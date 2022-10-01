The Wilds Season 2: Everything Explanation About the Season 2!

There’s nothing better than finding something new on TV that you love, and The Wilds on Prime Video was just that. The 10-part series was kind of like a mix of Pretty Little Liars and The Society. It was about a group of high school students who get stuck on an island after a plane crash. We LOVED it.

The good news is that Amazon has officially renewed the show for a second season. This will happen in late 2020. Even though we don’t have a release date or a trailer yet (boo), we have a general idea of the story and what might happen next.

So far, this is what we know about the follow-up:

About the Trailor of the Wilds Season 2

In April 2022, the first trailer for season 2 of The Wilds came out, and boy, is it a wild ride:

It says in the official description, “A group of teenage girls who are stuck on a deserted island face a fight for their lives when they find out that they are part of an elaborate social experiment. Season 2 adds more test subjects, a new island of teenage boys, who must also fight for their lives under the watchful eye of the experiment’s puppet master. This adds to the drama and keeps you guessing.”

Also Read: Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 3: The Release Date Will Be Announced Soon!

About the Release Date of the Wild Season 2

Good news! We finally have an official date for when the second season of The Wilds will come out. Prime Video wrote on their Instagram account to share the news, “You’ve all had to wait too long. Save May 6, 2022, because #TheWilds will be back on @PrimeVideo.”

The first season of The Wilds came out at the start of December 2020. It had been filmed all over New Zealand a year before, in October 2019. The filming of the second season was delayed, but thankfully not for too long. The second episode will be out in a few months.

When Did the Second Season of the Wilds Come Out?

On December 19, 2020, the news was posted on Instagram, and several cast members showed up in a video that teased: “Should we say something? I’m not sure if they’re prepared… Don’t you know what’s going on? I think that’s what we should do. Are you sure? Together? Okay… Three, two, one. We’re going back for the second season.”

About the Happenings in the Wilds Season 2

The summary for the first season said: “A plane crash puts a group of teenage girls from different places on an island where they must fight to stay alive. As the castaways learn more about each other, their secrets, and the terrible things they’ve all been through, they clash and bond. The only twist in this exciting drama is that these girls did not just happen to end up on this island.”

At the end of season 1, Leah finds out that the “stranded” girls from “Dawn of Eden” aren’t the only ones being watched. She leaves her room and finds a surveillance area with screens showing a group of boys. “The Twilight of Adam” is written on a file on the desk. OMG. That has to be the most important thing next season, right?

About the Cast in the Wilds Season 2

Based on the announcement for season 2, we can expect Sarah Pidgeon (Leah), Sophia Ali (Fatin), Jenna Clause (Martha), Reign Edwards (Rachel), Mia Healey (Shelby), Shannon Berry (Dot), Helena Howard (Nora), and Erana James (Toni) to all be back.

Also, Deadline confirmed on May 13, 2021, that the cast will be completely different. Zack Calderon, Aidan Laprete, Nicholas Coombe, Charles Alexander, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Reed Shannon, Tanner Ray Rook, and Alex Fitzalan will be joining, probably to make up “The Twilight Of Adam” group. Their characters (in order of when they happened):

Rafael Garcia is a shy, sensitive teen who is drawn to people whose personalities are stronger and more charismatic than his own.

Henry Tanaka is a shy person who likes to hide away in his noise-canceling headphones and think about how bad the world is.

Josh Herbert was from a wealthy family in San Diego. He was a talkative, awkward, and nervous teen.

Kirin O’Conner is a lacrosse player with a short fuse who doesn’t like people who are weak.

Ivan Taylor is an activist and would-be playwright with great style and a sharp wit.

Teenage entrepreneur Scotty Simms talks quickly.

Bo Leonard is Scotty’s best friend. He is a quiet, thoughtful teenager from Florida.

Seth Novak is funny, smart, and has a lot of personalities.

What Have People Said About Season 2 of the Wilds?

Fans of The Wilds can’t stop talking about it on social media and can’t wait for the second season to come out. “Amazon, STOP SEASON 2 of #TheWilds I already!!!! Last week, I watched the first season, and I’m about to do it again “one person said.

Another person wrote, “ALL I WANT RN IS SEASON 2 OF THE WILD,” and a third person said, “There are 45 days left in 2021, so season 2 of The Wilds is getting closer.”

Another fan just said, “I need season 2 of The Wilds to come out RIGHT THIS SECOND.”

There’s no doubt that these fans are excited.

Also Read: For Life Season 3: No Official Announcement Regarding Release Date!

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Wilds Season 2 Any Good?

The second season of The Wilds is intense and fun to watch. It ends with another big change as the show gets ready for its third season. Season 2 is still a very good show to watch, with great developments for the fan-favorite girls and lukewarm changes for the boys.

Will There Be Season 3 of the Wilds?

In fact, Deadline reported that the show was ending at the end of July 2022. Later, Shannon Berry, who plays Dottie, confirmed the news and shared her sadness on her Instagram Stories by saying, “Thank you, Dottie, for being the most amazing part of these past four years.”

Did Seth Hurt Josh the Wilds?

Seth sexually assaulted Josh while the rest of the group was out celebrating its victory over a bad jaguar. It was cruel and awful, and it turned out that it was also a catalyst.

Final Words

Amazon has renewed The Wilds for a second season. The second season will arrive in late 2020. There is no release date or trailer for the follow-up yet, but we have a general idea of what might happen. “The Twilight of Adam” is written on a file on the desk. The castaways learn more about each other, their secrets, and the terrible things they’ve all been through.

Sarah Pidgeon’s character Leah finds out that the “stranded” girls aren’t the only ones being watched. Fans of “The Wilds” can’t wait for season 2 to come out. The second season is intense and fun to watch. It ends with another big change as the show gets ready for its third season. Deadline reports that the show will end in 2022.