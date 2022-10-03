The White Lotus Season 2 Release Date: It May Be Renewed on October 2022!

We had a lot of great shows that got people talking and could be turned into memes this year. And The White Lotus, an original limited series on HBO Max, brought many people talking. The six-episode satirical comedy-drama is a social commentary on white privilege, and what better place for that than a tropical resort?

It follows the guests and the staff of the White Lotus resort as they try to enjoy a luxurious and relaxing vacation on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. Everything starts like a typical vacation, with just a few minor problems, but things go wrong, and someone dies.

The first season was so well received that it was nominated for 20 Emmys and won 10. Almost every actor in the cast was nominated for an acting award.

Given how things ended, it’s hard to see how another season could continue the story without making the show terrible. So many people wondered if it would get a second season.

Here’s everything we know about season 2 of The White Lotus.

The White Lotus Season 2 Will Premiere in October!

According to Elle, Some people thought that since filming started in February 2022, the show might come back in August 2022, when the first season came out. However, that didn’t happen.

But HBO went ahead and said that season 2 of The White Lotus would come out on October 30, 2022:

READ MORE: Hunters Season 2: No Official Release announcement date from the Production Team!

No matter what, we are very, very close. As a warm-up, you might want to watch all of season 1 again on HBO Max.

When Does the White Lotus Season 2 Premiere?

The second season of The White Lotus starts on October 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and can be streamed on HBO Max.

The White Lotus Season 2 Instagram

Take a look at The White Lotus Season 2 Instagram account.

We’re waiting for you. Experience pure luxury at #TheWhiteLotus Sicily. Join us this October on @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/2CupyaTZ0i — HBO (@HBO) August 30, 2022

It’ll Have a Whole New Cast

Okay, so season 2 will pretty much be its show. This makes it likely that The White Lotus will be an anthology series like American Horror Story, with a new cast of characters and a different setting. Still, the same things happen in each episode.

In the second season, there will be new guests, a new staff, and a different resort. Stars Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Imperioli, Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Leo Woodall, Meghann Fahy, and Will Sharpe are all part of the cast.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Aubrey will play Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband, who Will will play. And their friends Cameron and Daphne Babcock, played by Theo and Meghann, are on vacation with them.

READ MORE: Is Bad Boys Season 4 Going to Happen in the 2022 Year?

Haley will play Portia, a young woman going on a trip with her boss. Murray will play an older man named Bert Di Grasso, who travels with his son Dominic (played by Michael) and grandson Albie (Adam). Tom will be an Englishman named Quentin who lives abroad.

Where Will It Take Place?

White told TVLine first that the show wouldn’t take place in Hawaii. He said, “It would have to be a different hotel, like The White Lotus: San Tropez or something.” In an interview with Vanity Fair, he said France or Japan might be good places.

Lastly, Variety first noted in January 2022 that season 2 would be shot in Sicily, at the Four Seasons San Domenica Palace in Taormina.

Who Are the New Italian Cast Members?

Since the new season takes place in Italy, some real Italian actors have been hired to play characters who live in the Italian resort where the season takes place. Beatrice Grannó and Simona Tabasco play Mia and Lucia, two young women who live in the area and hang out at the hotel.

READ MORE: Prodigal Son Season 3: We Haven’t Any Official Update Regarding Release!

Frequently Asked Question

Will There Be a Second Season of the White Lotus?

The second season of The White Lotus will come out in October!

Some people thought that since filming started in February 2022, the show might come back in August 2022, when the first season came out. However, that didn’t happen.

When Will the Second Season of White Lotus Come Out?

Variety says that the second season of The White Lotus will start on October 15. At #TheWhiteLotus Sicily, you can enjoy pure luxury. Join us on @hbomax in October. We can’t wait to see you.

Where Does Season 2 of White Lotus Take Place?

Most of Season 2 was shot at the real-life luxury hotel San Domenico Palace Taormina and other places in Sicily. More scenes were filmed during a month-long stay at Lumina’s end of summer 2022. Deadline says that actress Sabrina Impacciatore has been cast as Valentina, the manager of the White Lotus resort in Sicily.