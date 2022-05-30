The Walking Dead Season 11: How and Where to Watch It?

Many fans of The Walking Dead wait until the season is available on Netflix rather than watching it when it airs on AMC or a week early on AMC+. Because Season 11 is so extensive, people are eager to see when it will be available on the streaming service.

The Walking Dead’s 11th season will be the final installment of the long-running series. The last season premiered in August 2021, although the series’ final episode won’t show until November 2022.

The premiere date for the next eight episodes has yet to be announced, therefore that date is only an estimate. The November date is based on AMC’s announcement of a live fan gathering for the final episode.

The last season was released in three parts, each containing eight episodes, for a total of 24 episodes.

Release Date

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will air on August 22, 2021. The show’s creators have also released the names of several episode titles, making fans even more eager to view the show as soon as possible.

The episodes are titled Acheron: Part I, Acheron: Part II, Hunted, Rendition, Out of the Ashes, On the Inside, Promises Broken, and For Blood, according to Digital Spy.

How to Watch Season 11 of ‘The Walking Dead’?

Season 11 of The Walking Dead premiered on August 22nd at 9 p.m. EST (6:30 am IST). However, because AMC is not broadcast in India, the programs cannot be seen live.

Outside of India, any active membership to an OTT platform that supports AMC will allow you to watch all of The Walking Dead Season 11 episodes.

International viewers have various alternative options, including fuboTV, Philo, YouTube TV, AT&T TV NOW, and Sling TV. From August 23, viewers in areas where AMC is available can watch the 11th season premiere of The Walking Dead for free on the AMC website.

Residents of India can get an official VPN that will allow them to watch the Season 11 episodes on the AMC website.

When Will the Season 11 Episodes on Netflix Be Available?

Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for The Walking Dead Season 11. The upcoming season will, however, premiere on Netflix, based on the series’ streaming history.

According to sources, because AMC does not air episodes in every country, The Walking Dead Season 11 will only be available on the OTT platform in 26 countries.

New seasons of The Walking Dead typically run three to five months after the original air dates of the episodes before being available on OTT platforms, which means the final season of The Walking Dead might premiere on Netflix in 2022. Fans are also curious as to when the second episode will premiere.

Will Season 11 of the Walking Dead Be the Final Season?

According to the news outlet stated above, there may be some opportunity remaining for the Commonwealth squad and their plot now that the competing gangs have ended each other.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead, on the other hand, marks the end of the main storyline. However, the series will contain an additional eight episodes compared to its normal run time.

As a result, fans will be able to watch a total of 24 episodes from The Walking Dead season 11 before it concludes. As a result of the episode-by-episode breaks, the series is expected to wrap up in the spring of 2022.

How Many Episodes Are There in the Walking Dead Season 11?

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will have a total of 24 episodes, making it the show’s biggest season since season 10, which had 22 episodes. The show’s last season’s increased episode order allowed AMC to divide the season into three parts, each with eight episodes.

Part one of the last season premiered on Aug. 15, 2021, while part two premiered on Feb. 13, 2022. The third and final installment will premiere in August 2022, when AMC airs the series’ last eight episodes, including the series finale.

Conclusion

It’s hard to think The Walking Dead is almost gone, but we’re getting close to the end of a show that forever altered the television landscape.

Sure, the franchise will continue on after the series finale thanks to AMC’s planned spinoffs, but it’s difficult to imagine a time without the show that started it all.

However, all good things must come to an end, including The Walking Dead, which is nearing the end of its final season. On April 10, Part 2 draws to a close, leaving many fans wondering how many episodes are remaining before the show ends forever.