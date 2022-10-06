The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 Release Date: It Will Be Renewed in October 2022!

The original series of The Walking Dead is ending, and the last episode of season 11 will be a big one.

You can’t say that they didn’t do the best they could with the time they had left. We haven’t even begun to talk about the many spinoffs (Isle of the Dead and Tales of the Walking Dead are the latest new additions.)

So, when will the show air? Here is all you need to know about the last episode.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 Release Date

According to digitalspy, The first part of the Season 11 trilogy came out in August 2021, and the second came out on February 20, 2022.

Season three will start on October 2, 2022. This is now a fact. The finale will air in the US on November 20 and be shown in the UK at the same time, early in the morning.

It will then keep going until the last battle.

There will be 24 episodes of The Walking Dead in season 11. In the US, new episodes air on AMC on Sunday nights. In the UK, they air on STAR on Disney+ the following Monday.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 Instagram

Look at The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 Instagram account.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 Cast

In the last Season, the regulars from Alexandria, Oceanside, and Hilltop will be back to face their most significant battle in this zombie-filled world.

The main characters are Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos), Father Gabriel Stokes (Seth Gilliam), Magna (Nadia Hilker), Lydia (Cassady McClincy), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Mercer (Michael James Shaw).

The leader, Lance Hornsby, is played by Josh Hamilton, and we’ll talk about him in a minute.

Episode Guide

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 17 is called “Lockdown.” – October 2, Sunday.

“A New Deal,” the 18th episode of Season 11 of The Walking Dead, aired on October 9.

“Variant,” the 19th episode of Season 11 of The Walking Dead, will air on October 16.

“What’s Been Lost,” episode 20 of Season 11 of The Walking Dead, aired on Sunday, October 23.

“Outpost 22,” episode 21 of Season 11 of The Walking Dead, will air on Sunday, October 30.

“Faith,” the 22nd episode of Season 11 of The Walking Dead, will air on November 6.

“Family,” the 23rd episode of Season 11 of The Walking Dead, will air on November 13.

“Rest in Peace,” the 24th episode of Season 11 of The Walking Dead, aired on Sunday, November 20.

How has Series Comparison rated the 11th Season?

The Walking Dead has been going downhill for a few seasons, but the most recent episode did a great job of keeping its core audience in the US and abroad.

Aside from specific streaming statistics, user-based feedback websites, like Rotten Tomatoes, are an exciting way to compare different seasons.

So, how does season 11 of The Walking Dead compared to the other seasons, based on what people have said on Rotten Tomatoes?

The Walking Dead Spinoffs

Just because something ends, like The Walking Dead, doesn’t mean it will give up without a fight.

This series isn’t just one show; it’s a whole universe. The Walking Dead: World Beyond and Fear the Walking Dead already exist, and a Rick Grimes movie with Michonne (Danai Gurira) coming back has been promised for a long time.

Gimple told Collider in October 2020, “We’ll be telling stories with Michonne again.” “In many ways, the show’s end was the story’s beginning.

Gimple added, “Movies take a little longer, and we’re playing with that in all kinds of ways.” “And then there was a pandemic, which gave us a chance or forced us to do that.

“This is still something we do. Andrew Lincoln’s Andy is very involved. Robert Kirkman, who made the show, is very involved. It is moving forward. Just that the way things are right now has given us a little extra time, which we seem to need anyway. We want to do things right.”

Also, Gimple and AMC are working on a spinoff series called Tales of the Walking Dead, which will air later in 2022. A different actor or situation will be the focus in each of the six episodes.

In April 2022, it was confirmed that Alpha, the villain from Seasons 9 and 10, who Samantha Morton played, would be back on the show. Fans were happy to hear the news, as was likely Morton, who had a great time making the series.

“We just did so many great things. Melissa and I had to do some of the work on the show with Cassidy, Ryan, and Norman, and I love them all so much. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, I was blown away by our work.

Even with actors I didn’t get to work with; we became like family. I just thought, “Oh, I’ll miss you so much.” It was the best job in the world, “Morton said when she quit the show (via EW).

In the main show, Alpha’s storyline came to a pretty clear end (spoiler: she died), so this episode will be a flashback. But that’s excellent news because some of The Walking Dead’s best moments happened in flashbacks, with the Morgan-centered “Here’s Not Here” possibly being the best episode.

Anthony Edwards, Jillian Bell, Terry Crews, Daniella Pineda, Parker Posey, and Poppy Liu have all been cast members for Tales of the Walking Dead. We don’t know if this series will have anything to do with the end of The Walking Dead season 11, part 3, but since the eight episodes have to wrap up the Commonwealth arc, the show as a whole, and set up half of the spinoffs, we think it’s unlikely.

Gimple said, “This series, more than any other in The Walking Dead universe, is driven by new voices, perspectives, and ideas. It tells stories we haven’t spoken about before.

Where Can You Watch the Walking Dead Season 11

