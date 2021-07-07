The United States will announce more vaccine donations to Brazil in the coming days

Johnson Govt-19 vaccine Photo: Kaylan Morse / Reuters (2.Mar2021)

The U.S. government should announce in the next few days that it will donate the Covit-19 vaccine to Brazil. The official notice must be published within the next 15 days.

According to representatives of the Brazilian and US governments who took part in the talks, the donation form was chosen because the bureaucracy was less than what the International Coalition sends through the Kovacs facility, which is the United Nations (UN) integrated international alliance. Production of vaccines.

According to the US government, Brazil is one of the countries benefiting from the donation because it is one of the highest number of deaths by Covid-19 in the world.

On the 25th, Brazil received the first batch of vaccines donated from the United States, with a 2.05 million dose of the Jansen vaccine. Johnson's immunization agent was used in a single dose linked to the Brazilian immunization program.

The Ministry of Health's agreement with the pharmaceutical company provides for the supply of 38 million vaccines to Brazil by the end of 2021. The vaccine is already approved in 44 countries and is part of a list of 7 immunosuppressive agents approved for use by the WHO.