The United States uses drones to refuel warplanes

Boeing used a drone to refuel a U.S. Navy jet fighter jet. According to the military, the voyage was carried out by a Super Hornet F / A18 jet.

The aircraft was connected by a pipeline through which the fuel was transferred as they both crossed the sky தலைவர் Head of Navy Naval Drone Project This is the first step towards the future, which is being enhanced by carrier-based naval drones.

Called the MQ-25, the refueling drone program will release fighter jets and attack pilots from refueling operations during passenger. For now, trials are underway on the Super Hornet, but there are already expansion plans for other aircraft.

