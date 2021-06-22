The United States rejects Maduro's demand that Joe Biden lift sanctions

A White House spokesman said a change in relations between the two countries would require a series of changes on the part of Venezuela.

EFE / EPA / TASOS KATOPODIS The Democratic government says Venezuela must take additional steps to remove the dictatorial sanctions



On request Nicholas is a mature man, Government Joe Biden He denied the possibility of easing the barriers Venezuela. The Democratic government says Venezuela must take additional steps to remove the dictatorial sanctions. In an interview with Bloomberg, Maduro expressed a desire for a compromise with E.United States. However, a White House spokesman said that this change in relations between the two countries would require a series of changes by Venezuela. One thing that has been mentioned is that Nicolas Maduro is beginning talks with opposition leader Juan Guide to ease the country's internal crisis and open the door for new elections.

The US government says the Venezuelan people live under one regime Anti-democratic And with Repressions. Maduro argues that these policies prevent Venezuela from repaying and restructuring its foreign debt. May 2019 Donald Trump Announced the country’s total sanctions, the toughest measure adopted in more than 30 years. Earlier this month, the result International spread, The United States eased some restrictions, allowing the supply of masks, respirators, oxygen tanks, vaccines, tests and other types of hospital supplies.

* With information from reporter Camila Younes