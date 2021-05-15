The United States is reacting to Israel’s demolition of the skyscraper

The 13-storey building known as Al-Jala Tower was completely destroyed. Such media were there. American news agency Associated Press and Al Jazeera TV. According to Israeli officials, Hamas stored weapons there.

Al Jazeera reported that the Israeli army had previously warned everyone inside the building about an upcoming air strike. A low-powered missile was also dropped on the roof, which – according to the practice of the Israeli security forces – was the last warning against a large-scale attack.

The position of the United States

“We have been in direct contact with the Israelis that ensuring the safety of journalists and the independent media is our highest responsibility,” White House spokeswoman Jen Zaki wrote on Twitter.

Outraged over the attack, B.A. Said Gary Pruitt. “The Israeli military has known the location of our office for a long time, and the journalists knew it was there. “The world will know less about what happened today and what is happening in Gaza,” he added.

The Israeli military says Hamas military intelligence must operate in the building, so the block was a legitimate target for military action and its destruction was possible.

There is already a reaction from the Palestinian side. A spokesman for the Hamas Armed Forces announced another missile strike against Tel Aviv and other cities in central Israel.

Tensions in the Middle East

Riots have been raging in Gaza and Israel since Monday. Even carried out Rocket attacks. The Gaza Health Ministry says 145 people have been killed so far, including 41 children. 1,100 people were injured.