The United States is proposing alternatives to the China Belt and Route initiative

The government of US President Joe Biden has announced the announcement of an infrastructure financing mechanism for low- and middle-income countries designed to compete with China's Belt and Route initiative (PRI).

Called the "Built Back Better World" (P3W), the initiative will be launched at the G-7 Summit in Cornwall, UK on Saturday, the 13th. It is “value-driven, transparent and consistent,” says a senior executive.

“We believe we can beat PRI by offering high quality selection and we offer that choice with confidence about our model, which reflects our shared values,” said the second senior executive.

PRI is a global infrastructure development strategy adopted by Beijing in 2013 to invest in about 70 countries. This is a central element of its foreign policy.

He said the "P3W" initiative aims to mobilize the private sector to invest tens of billions of dollars in funding infrastructure in developing countries, respecting labor rights, environmental issues and transparency.

Vague timeline

The timing, structure and purpose of the initiative, as well as the actual funding to be made by the United States are not yet clear.

The government official said the G-7 partners, along with the private sector and other stakeholders, would "soon" encourage the United States "hundreds of billions of dollars" in infrastructure investment for low- and middle-income countries.

"It's fair to ask whether this is really new funding, a new ability to build infrastructure in the region, or whether it's like the reuse of available resources," said Robert Daly, director of Kissinger at China's Wilson Center. And in the United States.

In order to expand its sphere of influence, Beijing is known for providing PRI loans to countries for projects that are not considered credible by international lenders.

“This raises the question of whether this new scheme is less risky,” Daly said, adding that if these schemes were to be banked, lenders such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank would already be financing them.

Forced labor

Sino-US tensions could escalate further as Biden urges G-7 allies to take a strong statement and take decisive action against his government's call for the use of forced labor by the Chinese, including Xinjiang Uyghurs.

Aid organizations say Beijing has allowed large numbers of Uyghurs and other Chinese minorities to emigrate from Zhejiang and forced them to work in poor conditions in factories across the country. These factories are part of the distribution chains of many global brands.

"We believe these practices are a blatant example of contempt for humanity and China's unfair economic competition," the government official said, adding that Biden's report would send a "warning" that the G-7 would take it seriously. Working together to eliminate forced labor related to human rights and consumer products.

In February, several members of the US House of Representatives reintroduced the Uyghur Compulsory Labor Prevention Act, which, among other things, required the disclosure of financial data from US companies regarding their dealings with Chinese companies and other organizations involved in extreme human rights. Abuse in the Xinjiang region.

It is unclear how much support Biden will receive from these G-7 allies, some of which have deep economic ties with Beijing.