The United States is frightened by Saudi condemnation of threatening to reveal government secrets – internationally

A dispute involving the real ruler of Saudi Arabia and a former intelligence official threatens to expose US government secrets, prompting Washington to consider extraordinary judicial intervention, according to several documents.

Court cases opened in US and Canadian courts have centered on allegations of corruption by Saudi state-owned companies against former spy chief Saad al-Jabri, who has long worked closely with US officials on covert counter-terrorism operations.

This is the latest chapter in a long-running feud between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MPS) and Al Jabri.

Prince Mohammed bin Nayef (MPN), the leader of Al Jabri, has been detained in Saudi Arabia since he was ousted as heir to the throne in 2017.

Legal conflicts are shedding light on the rivalries of Saudi royal family bosses, and Washington fears the conflict will expose confidential information in the courts.

In April, the judiciary opened a very extraordinary event in a Massachusetts court that discussed Al Jabri's intent to "describe information allegedly related to national security measures."

“Government [dos Estados Unidos] It studies how and when to participate in this activity, including the use of appropriate government concessions, if necessary, ”the court said.

In the second case, a month later, the judiciary asked the court for more time because national security issues require "sophisticated and complex tests by senior officials."

Legal experts point out that Washington may seek a "privilege of state secrets" to avoid a court order to release information that could harm national security.

Last year, Al Jabri claimed in another case that MBS had sent "Tiger Square" killers to kill him in Canada, where he was deported while at the same time forcing his two children to return home.

The case took a new turn in March, when state-owned Shaqab Saudi Holdings accused Aljabri of embezzling $ 3.47 billion while working at the Interior Ministry on MGN orders. It also asked a Massachusetts court to freeze $ 29 million in real estate assets in Boston.

The indictment comes just weeks after several state-owned companies sued Al Jabri in Toronto for similar acts. Following that, a Canadian court declared Aljabri's assets globally.

Aljabri's legal advisers deny he committed financial crimes and say he was involved in a rivalry between the MBS and the MPN, which has not been made public since his arrest in March 2020.

According to records created by MPN in 2008, the state-owned Sahab was part of a network of shell companies to cover up secret security operations with the United States.

To prove his innocence, the court will have to work with the CIA, the U.S. National Security Agency and the U.S. Department of Defense to investigate Shahab's funding, including "critical project funding."

"Chad will never expose secret counter-terrorism plans that have saved thousands of lives, including those of Americans," the AFP source, a source close to the former intelligence chief, said.

"Unfortunately, the MPS 'blind revenge on Chad has forced him to do so to defend himself in the courts," he added.

While the Department of Justice is examining measures to prevent the disclosure of state secrets in Massachusetts, it is unclear how it can be done in a court in Ontario and has no direct influence on it.

Sources close to Al Jabri acknowledged that any revelation would "endanger those who took part in the operation." [de contraterrorismo], Disclosing sources and methods and interfering with similar activities in the future (…) ".

Several U.S. officials who worked with Al Jabri have expressed support for him, and some admit that he knows secret information.

"Chad at least worked directly with the CIA, the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, the White House, the State Department and the Treasury," former CIA officer Philip Matt wrote in a statement in a U.S. court.

"When there was covert or intelligence information in the United States, we passed it on to Sadie," he said.

In April, the judiciary said the two sides planned to hold talks to understand their positions and were ready to reach a settlement out of court.