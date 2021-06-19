The United States is donating 2.5 million anti-Govt vaccines to Taiwan

On 06/19/2021 1:03 pm

The United States announced on Saturday (19/6) that it had sent 2.5 million vaccines against Kovit-19 to Taiwan, which has been enjoying an increase in cases despite a well-managed epidemic for a long time.

"We are going to Taiwan to donate 2.5 million doses of the vaccine. The health partnership with the United States has saved lives here and around the world," US diplomatic spokesman Netflix said on Twitter. This is three times more than promised by a delegation of US senators who visited the island in early June.

Taiwan, which has been excluded from the World Health Organization (WHO), has been praised by other countries for the effectiveness of its initial response to the epidemic, with some cases last year.

However, the island, home to 23 million people, is facing a major outbreak of the virus and China has been accused of obstructing efforts to obtain vaccines. China claims Taiwan as one of its provinces and is trying diplomatically to isolate the island.

Washington severed diplomatic relations with Taipei in 1979 to recognize Beijing as China's only official representative. However, the United States is still Taiwan's most powerful ally and its main arms supplier.