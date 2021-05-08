The United States is closely following the side of the Chinese missile that is due to land this weekend

All eyes are on the sky as the remains of a Chinese missile are scattered somewhere on the planet on Saturday or Sunday, May 9th. 20 tons of materialA Long March missile launched from China’s Hainan Island on April 29 stumbles uncontrollably in its path. In fact, the machine may crash, but the risk is much lower if it is carefully monitored.

The U.S. Space Command announced Wednesday, May 5, that the missile’s trajectory is gradually approaching Earth’s atmosphere. The launcher began to descend to Earth in an uncontrolled orbit after the future Chinese spacecraft unit was placed in orbit. No one knows where and when the missile fell. “We have no plans to destroy the rocket at this stagehe said US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Hope it falls somewhere that will not hurt anyone like at sea. However, it shows that people working in space have a duty to be, safely and thoughtfully, to take all of this into account.

In May 2020, parts of another Long-March missile collided with the C டிte d’Ivoire and landed in buildings with no casualties. Washington is closely following all of this, as the unpredictable adventures of these Chinese missiles help the United States as Americans and Chinese compete to retrieve the moon.



This large missile strip weighing more than 20 tons is scheduled to land this weekend. Nicholas Bubrensky, head of engineering and innovation at the European Space Agency’s European Space Operations Center in Germany, believes Europe should be avoided. When it stops, re-entry into the Earth can occur at latitudes of -41 to +41 degrees. Ona It safely leaves the entire northern part of Europe, such as France or Germany, but still extends widely, Warns about Francinefo. Ona It can affect southern China and everything above the equator: India, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and Iran. This applies to all Africa. ‘

