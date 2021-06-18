The United States has warned against traveling to Brazil with Covit-19 and endangering public safety

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is named in Section 4 of the Travel Control Recommendation in Brazil, Indicates high risk of contamination by Govt-19 and once-in-a-lifetime security hazards in the country.

This is a very serious condition, which means “do not travel” to the destination.

"The CDC has set a fourth position for travel notice to Brazil due to COVIT-19, which indicates the risk of Covit-19 contamination in the country. Your risk of contracting Covit-19 and developing severe symptoms may be fully vaccinated with an FDA-approved vaccine [o equivalente à Anvisa no país]The element writes.

"Travelers to Brazil have to go through border closures, travel restrictions, home stay orders, business closures and other emergencies in Brazil due to Govt-19," he continues.

Public safety

In addition to warning of the dangers associated with Covid-19, the CDC points out the high risk to personal safety when traveling to Brazil and establishes a list of precautionary recommendations for those who decide to leave the country.

The CDC's recommendations for Americans traveling to Brazil include "do not resist any attempted theft", "be careful when walking or driving at night", "do not show signs of wealth such as expensive watches or jewelry", and "prepare a contingency plan for emergencies".

The CDC is adamant that interested parties should not "travel" to border areas, visit satellite cities around Brasilia or visit any favela or community. "Even if the police or local governments consider these communities safe, the situation could change quickly and without warning," the warning said.