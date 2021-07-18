The United States has evictions in the West due to large fire and lightning forecasts The world

West America, plagued by severe drought, is preparing for more devastation due to wildfires, making it impossible to predict a major disaster in the state of southern Oregon and forecasts of lightning storms in California.

The largest fire, known as the "bootleg" near the Oregon-California border, grew to 97,124 acres Friday night, covering an area larger than New York City. The fire, which represents the largest active fire in the United States, is only 7% so far.

Dozens of homes were destroyed, and at least 2,000 people had to be evacuated.

"The perimeter of the Bootleg fire is 200 miles (about 320 km) long, which is a huge (control) line to build and maintain," explained Fire Chief Rob Allen.

“From excavations to water trucks, we continue to use all resources to intervene where it is safe, especially as heat, drought and wind are expected to worsen over the weekend,” he said.

Further evacuation orders were issued Thursday night after firefighters had to evacuate areas with fast-growing flames and "extreme fire conditions" east of the blaze that erupted 10 days ago, after which it grew to about 404 hectares per hour.

"I saw flames spreading on the face of the cliff about a mile from our house and I got a call to leave my bags unpacked," Frank Lee Smith, who lives in Klamath County, told AFP. "So I loaded the truck with everything I could and two dogs, and we left."

Despite the mobilization of nearly 2,000 firefighters, the situation is expected to worsen over the weekend. READ Google to build new submarine cable to connect Latin America and US - ocpoca Negócios

California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that he will send reinforcements to Oregon, while California firefighters are emphasizing the many fires that are already battling.

Precisely in California, meteorologist Daniel Swain warned that the risk of wildfires caused by the dry lightning forecast this weekend was "very high."

"Climate change is triggering the development of increasingly dangerous and devastating fires in Western America," said California Emergency Management Services.

About 85% of the state is in a state of "severe drought," according to a government watchdog.

In August 2020, the largest fire in California’s modern history devastated the state of Delaware, triggered by a large sequence of thousands of lightning strikes.

Swine (UCLA) at the University of California, Los Angeles, said growth in California was drier than in August or September peaks due to "long periods of intermittent and often recorded heat."

But he added on Twitter that "it is unlikely that there will be as many dry rays as there were in August 2020."

Canada is also on alert

The situation in neighboring Canada is not much better. The scene is one of heat, fire and toxic smoke. Air quality warnings were issued in four provinces across the country.

"Smoke from wildfires is causing air quality to be low in many communities," the Canadian Environment Agency confirmed in a message on its Twitter account Friday.

"Everything changes so fast depending on the wind. At 8am yesterday it was bright and sunny and at 10am there was so much smoke that you could not see it," Graham Legett, an employee of the Alberta Art Gallery, told AFP Canada, west of the city. READ Venezuela condemns UN sanctions on US sanctions

About 100 Mexican firefighters will arrive in Toronto this Saturday to fight wildfires in northwestern Ontario, provincial officials announced Friday.