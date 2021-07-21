The United States has condemned Turkey's plan to reopen the Cypriot city of Warsaw

"Anthony Blingen, the head of US diplomacy, said in a statement.

The US Secretary of State has warned that the United States is working with allies to appeal to the UN Security Council, calling for a "strong response."

On Monday, EU High Representative Joseph Borel considered reopening plans. "An unacceptable unilateral decision aimed at changing Varosha's position", And called for" freedom of movement "from the UN peacekeeping force (UNFICYP) in Cyprus so that it could" patrol and carry out its assigned operations ".

In a speech celebrating the 47th anniversary of Turkey's occupation of northern Cyprus in 1974, self – abused Northern Cypriot (RTCN) Prime Minister Erzin Tatar confirmed on Monday, in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Famagusta will open a portion (3.5%) of the sealed district of the city of Warsaw, raising the military status of the area.

The RTCN chairman, who was notified in 1983 and authorized only by Ankara, noted that priority would be given to submitting claims for compensation or compensation to its former Greek Cypriot owners, especially for their assets, the Immovable Property Authority (IPC), abbreviated in English), a legal body designed to settle these cases .

According to Turkish Cypriot media, the area in question may be the closest to Famugusta's populated area (for light, water and telecommunications reasons), with about 500 houses and 681 titles owned by Greek Cypriots.

Varosha, then known for its beaches and modern hotels, covers an area of ​​6.2 square kilometers and is about 17% of Famagusta, home to about 15,000 Greek Cypriots, out of a total population of 43,000.