The United States has announced that it will immediately supply anti-Govt vaccines to Brazil

On 06/03/2021 1:04 pm

(Credit: AFP / Brendan SMIALOWSKI)

The U.S. government announced on Thursday (3/6) that Brazil has been added to the list of countries receiving a portion of the first batch of vaccines against Covit-19.

A total of 80 million doses of the vaccine will be available. 25 million will be distributed in the first package and at least 19 million doses will be allocated by the World Health Organization consortium Kovacs. Sizes of AstroGeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are expected to be delivered by the end of June.

Of these, 6 million go to South and Central America: Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama, Haiti, the Caribbean and the Dominican Republic.

7 million more to Asia: India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan and the Pacific Islands. Eventually, 5 million people will go to Africa, which will be distributed to selected countries in conjunction with the African Union.

The other 6 million available in this first package will be distributed to regional partners in Mexico, Canada, South Korea, the West Bank, Gaza, Ukraine, Kosovo, Haiti, Georgia, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Yemen and the Americans. Leading workers of the United Nations.