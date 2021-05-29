The United States has announced sanctions against Belarus for its flight departure

The plane was intercepted for hours at Minsk airport after being diverted afp_tickers



The United States announced on Friday that it would impose a series of sanctions on Belarus following the hijacking of a Ryanair flight last Sunday and the arrest of a political opponent in Minsk.

In addition to the measures already announced in recent weeks, the White House has said it is working with the European Union to "compile a list of selected sanctions against key members of the Alexander Lukashenko regime."

"The direct challenge to international standards is to forcibly divert commercial flights between the two EU member states and to arrest journalist Roman Protestantism," said White House spokeswoman Jen Zaki.

The nine sanctions against Belarusian state-owned companies, which were re-imposed in April following repression of pro-democracy protesters, will take effect on June 3. After the controversial elections in 2006, Washington banned any transactions with these companies, and after some progress, a permit was revoked in 2015 by the US Treasury.

The White House advised its citizens not to travel to Belarus. He also confirmed that the judiciary, including the FBI, was investigating the incident in collaboration with European colleagues.

Ambassador Joseph Borel said yesterday that the European Union was exploring the possibility of imposing sanctions on Belarus. Brussels asked airlines to avoid that country.

