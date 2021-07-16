The This Friday, the White House's Working Group held a weekly conference on the state of epidemics in the United States, and The Guardian reports that the country is facing a growing epidemic.

Rochelle Valensky, director of the CDC, noted that the United States was registering an average of 26,000 cases a day – an average of 70% over the past seven days. Hospital admissions increased by 36% and deaths due to Govt-19 increased by 26%.

Valensky stressed that this was an "important moment" in the epidemic as the virus continued to spread.

“We have a clear message: it is becoming an undisclosed epidemic,” the CDC director said.

"We see cases erupting in some parts of the country with low vaccination rates because people who are not vaccinated are at risk. Vaccinated communities, in general, perform better," he added.

