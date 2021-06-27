The United States, the European Union (EU) and Canada have indicated they may review sanctions against Venezuela. In a joint statement issued on Friday (June 25, 2021), GovernmentsIs prepared to review sanctions based on significant progress in a comprehensive negotiation”.

In this report, US Secretary of State Anthony J. Blingen signed; Joseph Borel, EU High Representative for Foreign Policy; And Mark Carnio, Foreign Minister of Canada.

GovernmentsQuiet solution"This is"They are the people of Venezuela”. They call for the release of all political prisoners and the freedom of political parties. They also say it is necessary to recover Venezuelan companies.

"Beginning with the local and regional elections scheduled for November 2021, we call for electoral conditions that meet international standards for democracy.”

The report marks a change in the way the international community has handled the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela. In 2019, the United States was one of the first countries to recognize Qaeda when Juan Quito, an opponent of President Nicolas Maduro, declared himself president. At the time, US President Donald Trump, a Republican,

And in 2019, the United States intensified sanctions on Venezuela. Since then, a liaison team formed by countries in Europe and the United States has been trying to find new alternatives to resolve the crisis in the Andean country.

In May 2021, Maduro said he was ready to talk to Guide. "Now Quide wants to sit with me. The European Union, the Norwegian government, the liaison committee, they want it anytime, anywhere”.

Venezuela's last presidential election took place in 2018. This year, the country will hold new elections to elect governors and mayors. The election is being touted as an opportunity for the US, EU and Canadian governments to review sanctions.

The report also said that governments were committed to tackling Venezuela's humanitarian crisis. "We welcome a new agreement between all political actors in Venezuela, to allow unrestricted access to humanitarian aid, and to add important food, medicine and relief supplies to Govit-19.”

