The United States acknowledges that it is "extremely difficult" to return to a nuclear deal with Iran

"Yes, a time will come when it will be very difficult to return to the parameters established by the agreement," the head of US diplomacy told a joint news conference with his French opponent, Jean-Yves Le Trian.

Today, France called on Tehran to take "final decisions" to save the nuclear deal, which was signed in 2015, from which the United States unilaterally backed down in 2018 under the leadership of Donald Trump, accusing it of failing to fulfill its obligations.

"We hope the Iranian authorities will make the final decision, which will undoubtedly allow the talks to end," Le Trian said, referring to ongoing talks in Vienna.

In these talks, the countries still in agreement – the United Kingdom, France, Germany, China and Russia – are seeking to mediate a solution that would allow the US to return to the agreement, but Tehran has insisted that the US first lift the sanctions imposed again in 2018.

Arriving at the White House in January, President Joe Biden announced his intention to return to the agreement, with talks between the signatory countries resuming in the Austrian capital in April, with the latest round of talks concluding on Sunday to set the framework for this revenue.

In Paris, Blinken, who traveled to Germany, France, the Vatican and Italy this week to attend the G20 summit, said there were still "differences with Iran" over the implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal. While not willing to close the door on diplomatic negotiations, the return of the United States is out of the question.

On Thursday, a U.S. State Department official said the United States would not accept a seventh round of talks if it did not believe a deal was possible.

But Joe Biden made it clear that the United States would not return to the agreement if "Iran continues to have increasingly sophisticated nuclear facilities" or "seeks to advance in other areas of its nuclear program vetoed by agreement." .

However, Blingen clarified that "Iran will soon have nuclear weapons, which is very dangerous because it will destabilize the region."

So today in Paris, the head of French diplomacy stressed that "it is time for Iran to make strong and courageous decisions" and that he believes "there is a good will to conclude a deal."