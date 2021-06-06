The U.S. Justice Department says it no longer monitors journalists

The U.S. Department of Justice announced this Saturday (June 5, 2021) that it will no longer receive phone or email recordings from journalists in connection with government leaks. From the Information News Agency Andhra, Later confirmed by an official statement from the White House.

According to the Department of Justice, the procedure "long time"It simply came to our notice then. According to a US company spokesman, the department "Media members do not resort to mandatory legal procedures in a leak investigation to obtain information from sources who do their work“.

The administration of current US President Joe Biden also spoke. "Although the White House did not intervene in the criminal investigation, the Department of Justice reaffirmed that the release of sub-phones to reporters' records of leak investigations was inconsistent with the Department's policy guidance and would not be used in the future.“.

The announcement comes after the department admitted to secretly obtaining phone records of journalists The New York Times During the presidency of Donald Trump. Newspaper reporters monitored their recordings from January 14 to April 30, 2017, by the Trump administration. Access was carried out in 2020.

This is the second time during the Trump administration this year that the U.S. government has agreed to monitor journalists. Last month, it was confirmed that the newspaper reporters Washington Post Their phone records were captured. The judiciary also agreed to access the phone and email records of a reporter for the station. CNN

After the cases are discovered Mail And CNN, President Biden has said his government will not allow this practice when he is the head of state. According to him, practice "Wrong“.

Surveillance of journalists Teams According to the White House, the judiciary was under wraps. Biden's management says it will not know about it until the newspaper monitors itself.

The judiciary says "Strongly respects press freedom”And who will do what is necessary to protect the freedom of the press.

