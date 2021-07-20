The U.S. & # 39; Dream Team & # 39; Who is the coach who regained the status?

2004 was known as the Year of the Zebras. Caldas, a Colombian, won the Libertadores Championship, the Porto Champions League, the Greece Euro Cup, and the American men's basketball team won bronze at the Olympics in Athens.

On that occasion, the accusations of Larry Brown winning the NBA Champion with the Detroit Pistons fell to Argentina in the semi-finals of the Olympics. The group had big names like Alan Iverson, Tim Duncan, Dwayne Wade and LeBron James, but with other NBA stars & # 39; Team USA & # 39; The relationship broke down and thus the actors did not have full strength.

Until the Athens Games, the men's basketball team lost only two Olympics in history. In 2004 alone there were 3 failures. Puerto Rico and Lithuania in the group stage and Argentina in the semifinals. The only chance America lost gold in this game.

The disgraceful bronze medal in Greece and sixth place at the 2002 World Basketball Championships turned the delegation's leaders on Jerry Kolangelo, known as "The Godfather of Valley Sports". Colangelo was responsible for driving game owners into the desert, of which Phoenix Sons ran since Colangelo began as general manager in 1968 and owned it from 1987 to 2004 when he joined the United States.

Colonello, who has won the NBA's Executive of the Year award on four occasions, is the perfect name to regain US status. The first step is to regain national team status among NBA stars.

"Some players who were distrustful of their comments a few months ago are now calling for a call," ESPN U.S. said after he was nominated.

Another relationship that was about to be broken was Nike, which was dissatisfied with the performance at the sports company Athens and the balance sheet that Larry Brown had given LeBron James, the NBA's biggest promise at the time and Nike's support.

Larry Brown led four-time college champion Mike Krewski and coach Kay with Duke, America's largest college basketball program.

Colonello and coach Gay changed the way the team played and responded to the complaints of many players within the best possible way, the biggest being the distance from families, the issue resolved during the 2006 World Cup in Japan.

"When we focus, we make a journey. No delegates or families go to the Far East," Colonello said ahead of the World Cup. "We will bring families to the medal round if we can." The report encouraged players led by Dwayne Wade to finish third at the World Cup. A big step after finishing sixth 4 years ago.

The next challenge came with the Beijing Olympics and the "rescue team" or rescue team, the biggest stars of the time. Kobe Bryant, Dwayne Wade, LeBron James, Chris Bosch, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony are the biggest stars of the NBA. Kobe was the league's MVP in 2008.

In Beijing, there are no failures. Coach Kay had a difference of less than 20 in the final against Spain. The big games were 49 points against Germany in the group stage (106 to 57) and revenge against Argentina in the semi-finals (101 to 81).

After returning to the top of the stage and reclaiming the Olympic gold, Cologne and Coach Kay turned the United States into a successful machine. The team won 75 games and lost only 1 match during the period mandated for basketball. Not only did he win the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics, but his main legacy was to recapture the joy of the stars in representing the United States around the world.

Kyrie went so far as to declare that no one had reached the peak until Irving represented the national team.

After his stay in Rio de Janeiro, he was given the role of coach Q coach Greg Popovich. Kolangelo will step down after the Tokyo Games. One last challenge in Jerry Colongelo's golden life.