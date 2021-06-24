The LGBT flag during an act before the Supreme Court of the United States Photo: Molly Riley / AFP / Getty Images

According to a new study by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, about 1.2 million people in the United States identify themselves as non-binary. Most of them are under the age of 29 and white.

“Identities and norms related to gender and sexuality change over time,” says Ilan H., a senior public policy scholar research author at the Williams Institute. The mayor said in a statement.

"Our study found that non-binary adults are younger, but as the use and acceptance of non – binary gender terms continues to grow, we may find changes in the number and characteristics of non – binary LGBTQIA + individuals."

For the research, the team used data from two population-based surveys of LGBTQIA + individuals in the United States. The team then examined the statistics of those identified as non-binary and released the results on Tuesday.

More than half of non-binary adults are white, about 58%, but 16% are multicultural, 15% are Latin, 9% are black and 2% are AAPI, American Indian or other groups, the study said.

The researchers found that 42% of non-binary adults are transgender, 39% are identified as gay, bisexual or bisexual lesbian, and 19% are identified as gay, bisexual or bisexual homosexual.

"Non-binary people make up a significant portion of the LGBTQIA + community and seem to experience similar vulnerabilities in large populations," said Bianca TM Wilson, a leading author and senior public policy scholar at the Williams Institute.

"More research is needed to understand whether non-binary cisgender and transgender people have unique needs compared to each other and their LGBT counterparts identified as binary."

According to the National Center for Transgender Equality, those who identify themselves as non-binary are neither male nor female. Most importantly, singer Demi Lovato revealed last month that binary is not, and that neutral accents “better reflect the fluid I feel in my sexual expression”.

(Translated text. Read in original English here.)