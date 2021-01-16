The State Department says Wuhan laboratory researchers may have COVID in the fall of 2019

The U.S. State Department said Friday night that it had “reason to believe” scientists Wuhan, China, May have been affected Corona virus In the fall of 2019, but Beijing has worked hard to prevent an open investigation into the origin of the virus.

In A statement, The company believes that many researchers within the Wuhan Institute of Virology had symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 and other seasonal diseases.

“The [Chinese Communist Party] Independent journalists, investigators and world health officials have been prevented from interviewing WIV researchers, including those who fell ill in the fall of 2019, the State Department said. In a credible investigation into the origin of the virus there should be interviews with researchers and a full account of previously unreported disease. “

The virus was first detected in Wuhan in late 2019 – on December 31 China confirmed that it was treating a virus like pneumonia.

The first death was reported on Jan. 11.

In March, South Chinese Morning Post The first person affected by the disease said it may have caught on November 17, 2019.

In late March, the United States had more confirmed cases than any other country.

Scientists who come to Wuhan to discover corona virus infections

The U.S. government says there is still little known about COVID-19, including whether the outbreak was initiated by contact with infected animals or came from a laboratory accident. Accidental laboratory infections have caused previous outbreaks in China, the State Department said.

The ruling Communist Party holds the information tightly and is particularly concerned about possible revelations about dealing with the virus, which could open it up to international criticism and financial demands.

China has blocked independent reports of the outbreak and released little information about its search for the origin of the virus.

This week, the World Health Organization sent scientists to Wuhan to investigate the origin and spread of Covit-19 after months and months of discussions with Beijing.

China has categorically rejected calls for an independent external inquiry. The head of the WHO recently expressed patience over how long it took China to make the necessary arrangements for the visit of the expert group.

