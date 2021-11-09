Watch ‘The Shining’ And Stay At The Same Hotel | Latest Update

Are you looking for a new hotel? The Overlook Hotel is the setting of Stephen King’s horror novel, “The Shining”. It was also used as the exterior and interior shots in Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 film adaptation. Now you can stay there! You can now book a room at this iconic location and be able to watch “The Shining” while staying there. This is an experience that will never happen again. Act fast before they’re all gone! Book your stay today on our website!

You Can Now Watch ‘the Shining’ and Stay at the Same Hotel After This Update

From December 1, visitors to Universal Studios Hollywood will get the chance to explore the rooms that witnessed a crazed Jack Torrence scaring his wife Wendy and their youngster Danny out of their wits while befuddled with dread premonitions.

All the horror enthusiasts in your home should be relieved! The Overlook Hotel, which served as the iconic hotel in Stephen King’s The Shining, is now available to rent and stay at. The National Timberline Lodge in Government Camp, Oregon, was utilized as The Overlook Hotel in Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of Stephen King’s novel. From December 1, fans of horror will be able to visit the spaces where Jack Torrence terrorized his wife Wendy and their kid Danny, both of whom were psychically touched by frightening premonitions.

On Set Cinema organized this event, according to a statement. ‘The Timberline Lodge is perched on the slope of one of the Pacific Northwest’s most stunning mountains, and it served as the filming location for exterior establishing shots of Stanley Kubrick’s iconic Overlook Hotel in Stephen King’s terrifying novel The Shining. ‘This is a special public showing of the film at Timberline, and there’s a limited number of seats available.’

'We're actually just starting to break down,' said Karpel. 'I can't even tell you how many pages it's going to be. That's all I'm allowed to say right now.'

The tickets are $70, which isn't an excessive amount to pay for this one-of-a-kind horror event. However, if you want to leave Oregon and need to do so from the United Kingdom, it will be more costly. Not only that, but if you stay at the hotel, you will get a discount on rooms. Furthermore, if you're too scared to watch 'The Shining,' On Set Cinema runs screenings that bring the films to their locations.

