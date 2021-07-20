The son of a cleaning lady, a former public school student, has graduated from 9 American universities: & # 39; I want to be a role model to encourage more young people & # 39; | Bernambuco

Fred Ramon, 20, faced study as an opportunity to change his life during his childhood marked by poverty in the Greater Recife, Japoto dos Quarabs, Cajuero Seco. A graduate of nine American universities, he is preparing to enroll in computer science and global courses at Whittier College, Los Angeles, California ( Watch the video above ).

The son of a black and clean woman, an alumnus of Recife Municipal Public School, finished high school in 2018 at Professor Fernando Motta State School in Boa Viacom, south of the city.

“I want to be a role model to encourage more young people,” he declares.

1 in 4

Fred Ramon, 20, the son of a janitor and a resident of the suburbs of Greater Recife, is preparing to study in California, USA. – Photo: Playback / TV Globo Fred Ramon, 20, the son of a janitor and a resident of the suburbs of Greater Recife, is preparing to study in California, USA. – Photo: Playback / TV Globo

The interest in learning English came from songs like pop singer Christina Aguilera. “I loved understanding what she said and wanted to talk to her in English as well. I listened to a lot of American music since I was little. So, music made me want to study English and to study English I discovered America and the whole world universe, ”he recalled.

The initiative resulted in a 70% scholarship to the University of Los Angeles and graduation from the ASU Innovation University; College in Manhattanville; Florida Tech; Temple University; University of Arizona; Stetson University; University of Adolfi; And the University of La Vern.

2 out of 4

Interest in learning English came from songs like pop singer Christina Aguilera – Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Interest in learning English came from songs like pop singer Christina Aguilera – Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

According to Fred, the taste for reading comes from providing a good education. The book collection is the main treasure of the unfinished house.

Were found in some rubbish. With them, the young man learned languages, accumulated diplomas, and never stopped. He took one lesson after another.

4 out of 3

According to Fred, all efforts and tastes to study come from providing a good education – Photo: Breeding / TV Globo According to Fred, all efforts and tastes to study come from providing a good education – Photo: Breeding / TV Globo

During his time in school, he took ten courses. “Since the first year [Ensino Médio], I have this interest. I took five language courses, three in English, one in Spanish, one in French, entrepreneurship, art studies, I was a dancer and I was a city council member, ”he recalled.

Proudly, his mother, Suli Santo, said he would never ask his son to study. "His quality was very high, I had no problem. He even went to class in the rain. I would fold my pants, shoe in hand, there is a river here when it rains. Never, never fail. Sometimes work is shown on Saturday, he will go," he recalled. .

4 out of 4

Proudly, his mother, Suli Santo, said he would never ask his son to read – Photo: Breeding / TV Globo Proudly, his mother, Suli Santo, said he would never ask his son to read – Photo: Breeding / TV Globo

Fred also wanted to share knowledge. He volunteered and taught language classes to children. In epidemics, he focused even more on studies. It turned into nights on the computer. "He's getting old, but with him I got approval at nine universities," he said.

What helped Fred Ramon’s approval was not only what he learned in school, but also what he did outside the classroom as a citizen.

"They want to know what you want to contribute. If you are concerned about the environment, about the starving children in Africa, about the informal work of young people like me and another social issue. It is definitely a part of my life," he said.

Former teachers wrote letters of recommendation. "I am in a position to express myself because I want other young people to know that the Northeast can be improved. I want to come here in Brazil and help more young people and do more and more," he stressed.