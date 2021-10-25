This article on Season 2 of the streaming series The Society was first written on July 9, 2019, and was revised on May 30, 2021, after the series was cancelled. Continue reading for the original article, which has been updated to reflect the most recent developments in this field.

The Society, Netflix’s latest YA drama, was supposed to return for Season 2 at one point. Christopher Keyser (Party of Five) developed, wrote, and executive produced the series, which is based on an intriguing elevator pitch: What if Lord of the Flies and The Leftovers had a child, and that child grew up in the wealthy society of West Ham, Connecticut, in 2019?

Rachel Keller of Legion, Kathryn Newton of Big Little Lies, and Gideon Adlon of Blockers star in The Society. Season 1 follows a group of Gen Z students who come home from a school trip to find that all of the elders and younger children have inexplicably gone. The teenagers are forced to mature quickly as they try to figure out how to survive in the aftermath of their inexplicable absence. Of course, these teenagers don’t govern a society the way you’d think, which forces them to make increasingly difficult choices.

The show was unfortunately cancelled in 2020. Here’s all we know about the events of Season 2 of The Society thus far.

Netflix Resurrected The Society?

Yes, at first. On July 9, 2019, Netflix renewed The Society for a second season. The series will return in 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter, although no specific date has been set. Netflix reconsidered its decision and cancelled the series in August 2020, according to Deadline.

Why Did Netflix Cancel The Society?

On paper, the cancellation of The Society makes no sense. Fans and journalists alike lauded the show’s success. Even in the face of production setbacks, they planned to shoot in the fall of 2020. Regrettably, the cancellation was due to a single factor: the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Deadline Hollywood, Netflix series such as The Society and I Am Not Okay With This (both of which were cancelled) had more challenging scheduling than other Netflix shows. The Society’s budget would be greatly inflated if it had to balance the schedules of a large youthful cast while also paying for COVID-19 exams and restrictions. When it came down to it, Netflix simply couldn’t finance a second season of The Society in 2020.

Who Will Return for Season 2 Of The Society?

Except for Rachel Keller, Seth Meriwether, and Chlo Levine, it was thought that the most, if not all, of the cast would return. (These actors’ characters were killed off in Season 1.)

This includes the following:

Allie is played by Kathryn Newton.

Becca is played by Gideon Adlon.

Sam is played by Sean Berdy.

Helena is played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

Will is played by Jacques Colimon.

Elle is played by Olivia DeJonge.

What Was The Plot Of Society Season 2?

Series creator Chris Keyser said this about the show’s thematic direction in The Hollywood Reporter’s same storey confirming the Season 2 renewal:

Season one focuses primarily on men against women, with only a small mention of race, but I believe that class and race will continue to be discussed. In a world where there are no guarantees, all of these issues must be re-litigated. We intend to address all of the social contract questions that we take for granted over time, and if we’re lucky enough to have a season two.

Over the course of ten hour-long episodes, The Society Season 1 covered a lot of ground. We followed a group of high school juniors and seniors from West Ham, Connecticut, who were supposed to go on a school field trip but were instead sent home for unknown reasons. When the kids return home, they discover that they are the only ones left without parents, government, or identifiable social systems. They also find that all roads leading out of town have been strangely blocked by trees, as if their town has been dropped in the middle of nowhere.

The kids strive to rebuild their lives over the course of six months, attempting to form a new society in which they seek to organise a governing body, ration food, and aid one other through an otherwise perplexing and upsetting scenario. As difficult decisions, betrayals, and power moves are made, and cliques form, things swiftly spiral out of control, resulting in deaths, arrests, and even more chaos.

What Questions Did Season 2 of The Society Leave Us With?

Their parents, younger siblings, and everyone else were stuck in another world, the “true” one, while they were trapped in an alternate reality that looked and felt precisely like their home town.

But, while one aspect of the mystery has been answered, another major concern remains: will the town’s youth ever be able to return home, or will they be trapped there indefinitely?

This is what the cast had to say about the show’s return in the formal announcement (via Variety): “To the residents of New Ham, we have some very important news, much more important than Gordie’s discovery that we are in a parallel reality.

“Are you prepared?” Season two of The Society is in the works. Do you have any idea what this means? More pie, please. There’s a new fugitive on the loose. More memes, please. There are more responses. Concerning Charlie. And then there’s Becca’s baby daddy. Grizz’s hair, too. It will be worth the wait.”

According to Keyser, “more answers” did not necessarily entail “all the solutions.”

He told TV Guide, “It’s hard to say [if we’ll show everything].” “The questions have been answered. Whether we decide at some time, for dramatic effect, that it’s more exciting for the kids to be in the dark but not really certain.

“Even if they can figure out how to reverse it or if it can ever be reversed, I believe the signs of [how they got there] will always remain a mystery to them. Those kinds of things aren’t easy to come by.”

Before season 2 was cancelled, here’s all we knew about it.

Netflix Is Currently Streaming The Society Season 1

This article was first published at 12:15 a.m. on October 7, 2019.

