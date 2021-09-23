The Simpsons Be Back With One More Season in 2021.

Sitcoms were the most-watched shows of their time. “The Simpsons” is also one of them.

The animated sitcom won the hearts of many, and people still watch it for entertainment purposes.

Matt Groening is the creator of the Animated sitcom that got released on 17th December 1989 on Fox.

Ian Maxtone-Graham was the recent executive producer of the American show.

“The Simpsons” has already completed 32 seasons with a total of 706 episodes.

What Is the Plotline of the Show the Simpsons?

The setting of the show takes place in a fictional town of America called Springfield. The show is quite chaotic concerning the location. Talking about Springfield is full of deserts, coastlines, farmlands, and mountains. It can also change according to the needs of the story.

It is full of comedy sitcoms and revolves around the Simpsons family living in Springfield. However, the show is not like a regular sitcom as it is animated. This animated version creates higher hopes for the series. The town called Springfield is the only location where they live, and it provides a base for all the modern problems faced by them.

They can solve any problem by roaming here and there in the town. The work of Homer in the nuclear power plant also displays the environment of the fictional town.

Bart and Lisa go to the Elementary school in Springfield, which also displays the modern problems in the education system. The town also contains television channels which also provide a platform to the writers to make fun of the entertainment and the reporting field.

Some people also believe that the show displays some political nature. Some even appreciate progressive learning in the show. However, the show indeed makes jokes about political affairs. It also deals with various religions, and characters even turn to god when finding themselves in a problem.

The Release Date: When Was the Recent Season of the Show the Simpsons Come Into Existence?

Talking about the recent season, Season 33, it is about to premiere on 26th September 2021. Yes! The show is about to return and is ready to set the stage on fire. This season will probably contain 22 episodes. The show is also ready for its Season 34.

What Are the Names of the Characters Involved in the Show the Simpsons?

The main leads of the show are the family members of The Simpsons. They include:

Dan Castellaneta gave voice to Homer Jay Simpson. He is the father of the kids, working at the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant as a safety inspector. He has a careless personality and is married to Marge Simpson.

gave voice to Homer Jay Simpson. He is the father of the kids, working at the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant as a safety inspector. He has a careless personality and is married to Marge Simpson. Julie Kavner is the voice artist of Marge Simpson’s character. She is a typical housewife and mother of three.

is the voice artist of Marge Simpson’s character. She is a typical housewife and mother of three. Nancy Cartwright gave voice to Bart’s character. He is of ten years and is a troublemaker. He loves to play pranks on others.

gave voice to Bart’s character. He is of ten years and is a troublemaker. He loves to play pranks on others. Yeardley Smith is the voice artist of Lisa Marie Simpson’s character. She is an eight-year-old activist.

is the voice artist of Lisa Marie Simpson’s character. She is an eight-year-old activist. The smallest kid in the family is Maggie . She is a baby who rarely speaks but can sometimes communicate by sucking on a pacifier.

. She is a baby who rarely speaks but can sometimes communicate by sucking on a pacifier. Dan Castellaneta gave voice to Grampa Simpson’s character. He is the grandpa of the kids who live in the Springfield Retirement Home. Homer forced him to sell his house and shift into Springfield to buy his house.

gave voice to Grampa Simpson’s character. He is the grandpa of the kids who live in the Springfield Retirement Home. Homer forced him to sell his house and shift into Springfield to buy his house. Frank Welker and Dan Castellaneta gave voice to the cartoon dog named Santa’s Little Helper. He is the pet dog of the family.

and gave voice to the cartoon dog named Santa’s Little Helper. He is the pet dog of the family. Snowball is the pet cat of the family.

Some supporting characters are also present in the show, which includes characters like:

Lenny Leonard and Carl Carlson as the co-workers and friends of Homer.

and Carl Carlson as the co-workers and friends of Homer. Seymour Skinner is the principal of the school, whereas Edna Krabappel and Elizabeth Hoover are the teachers.

is the principal of the school, whereas and are the teachers. Ned Flanders is the neighbor, and Barney Gumble, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, Moe Szyslak, Milhouse Van Houten, and Nelson Muntz are the friends.

Patty and Selma Bouvier are the extended relatives, whereas Quimby is the mayor.

Various characters like a chief, executive assistants are also involved in it.

What Are the Ratings of the Show the Simpsons?

The Simpsons were rated among the Top 30 shows at the time of its release. It has gained much popularity and is running successfully all over the world. It has a rating of 85% on the Tomatometer. The audience score of the show is 76% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“The Simpsons” has a rating of 8.6 out of 10 on IMDb.

Where Can We Watch the Show the Simpsons?

“The Simpsons” is available on many platforms over the Internet. Only some of them are mentioned here.

It is available on Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney Hotstar, and Fox.

You can rent or buy the episodes or can watch them for free, according to the website.

Conclusion:

The show is all set to return with a bang, along with the latest episodes. You can stream the show on Fox after its release.

Until then, keep watching The Simpsons.