The Saga of Tanya The Evil Season 2: Everything You Need to Know!

Isekai heroes have been reunited as almost everything at this point. The days of heroes in anime like “Re:Zero” and “Kono Suba” easily entering the next planet with their existing bodies are long gone.

You might be behind the curve if your isekai protagonist doesn’t reincarnate as a slime, a spider, or anything completely different from who they once were. “The Saga of Tanya the Evil” does not disappoint in this area.

Tanya’s story, on the other hand, seemed to have come to rest until recently. Fans of “The Saga of Tanya the Evil” weren’t just hungry for more, they were ravenous for it after the anime’s 2019 movie.

Thankfully, food is on the way, as the show is getting its much-anticipated second season. Here’s all we know about the impending project thus far.

When Will Season 2 of the Saga of Tanya the Evil Be Released?

Fans of “The Saga of Tanya the Evil” were unsure if they would ever see another episode of this gloomy isekai until it was announced in June.

The first season of the anime ended in 2017, and it had been two years since the film premiered (via Anime News Network). On June 19, Kadokawa published the first trailer for the upcoming second season of the popular anime.

Unfortunately, aside from a quick voice-over foreshadowing the plot to come, that’s the only trailer released. Kadokawa made no mention of a possible release date for this eagerly anticipated product.

Season 2 of “The Saga of Tanya the Evil” could arrive as early as 2022, based on the usual production cycle for anime.

In Season 2 of the Saga of Tanya the Evil, Who Are the Main Characters?

What would this drama be like without Tanya Degurechaff (Aoi Yuuki/Monica Rial)? The time has come for the small tyrant to shine, and they’re not going to take crap from anyone, especially God, as Tanya is prone to do.

Tanya was once a vicious atheist businessman who was given a second shot at life (after being slain by one of the people he fired) for daring to challenge a person who claimed to be God (Hideaki Tezuka).

Tanya’s natural remorselessness and inherent magical affinity land her a command post in the Imperial Army even as a child when she is reincarnated as a tiny blonde girl living on an alternate Earth where magic is real.

Tanya and her comrades, Visha (Sayori Hayami) and Colonel Rerugen (Shinichiro Miki), demonstrate efficient violence on the battlefield in the hopes of getting promoted to a calm desk position. Tanya is unfortunately often forced to fight on the front lines of the Empire’s never-ending battles.

That isn’t a coincidence either. The entity claiming to be God (named “Being X” by Tanya) stands in their way, manipulating events to force Tanya to use God’s name in order to complete her responsibilities (via Myanimelist).

Being X, on the other hand, empowers people like Mary Souix (Haruka Tomatsu/Tia Ballard), a US soldier seeking vengeance on Tanya for the murder of her father. Tanya is left to her own devices to fight God and live another day.

What Is the Plot of the Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2?

To be honest, Tanya is nearly back to square one at this moment. While the smallest imperialist had risen quickly up the ranks since joining the military, they couldn’t hold on to their new desk position for long.

Tanya was demoted from their research position to a front-line command role at the end of the 2019 film, with the express purpose of putting their combined arms tactics knowledge to the test. The irony of the situation is evident.

Being X, who is still on a mission to convert Tanya, a diehard atheist orchestrated all of this. Being X has even given Mary Souix, who has a grudge against Tanya, his blessing. All of this ties in with the growing tension teased in the Season 2 trailer.

As the trailer’s voice-over notes, the Empire’s warlike tactics have earned them enemies on all sides. The fight has erupted once more as a result of the world’s fear of them.

The voice-over artist, on the other hand, has a plan to “fix the error,” which includes the elimination of a single cop. Tanya may be this cop, but we won’t know for sure until we learn more about Season 2. When Season 2 is finally launched, Tanya will be thrown back into the firing line.

