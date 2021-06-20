The Russian ambassador returned to the United States today

"I do not know [a regressar] Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov told the official Russian news agency (Rhea Novosti) before the flight took off from Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow.

"Based on the results of the meeting of the two presidents, I expect constructive work with American colleagues to build practical and equal relations," said the Russian ambassador, "there is a lot of work ahead," but "progress."

U.S. Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan is also scheduled to return to Russia "soon," according to a statement from Jason Repoll, a spokesman for the U.S. embassy in Russia.

"After an important summit, I look forward to leading a strong team back to Moscow soon and implementing the guidelines outlined by President Biden in Geneva, including strategic stability, human rights and a stable and predictable relationship with Russia," wrote Jason Repols.

After tensions between Russia and the West, Russian Presidents Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden agreed in Geneva to send Antonov and Sullivan back to Washington and Moscow to work on improving relations between the two countries.

The United States has imposed sanctions on Russia, expelled 10 ambassadors for allegedly interfering in the 2020 presidential election, and is suspected of being responsible for solar wind cyber attacks in addition to the country's operations in Ukraine and Afghanistan.

In turn, Moscow accused it of maintaining tensions in eastern Ukraine, failing to exert the necessary influence on the Kiev government to implement the Minsk agreements, which prevented a fight between Ukrainian forces and Russian-speaking rebels and a political script.

In response to US sanctions, the Kremlin responded with similar measures, indicating that Washington could not recruit local personnel for its diplomatic missions on Russian soil, on the list of "hostile nations" including the United States, and then restricting the movement of US diplomats.

