The rover of perseverance will come to Mars with a crash: how NASA will listen

NASA



When NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover lands on the surface of the red planet On Thursday, it will carry a microphone that manages to capture the sounds of its descent and touchdown. But it will not be the only device to hear the rover’s arrival.

The Mars Insight Lander Located 2,000 miles (about 3,000 kilometers) from the Jessero Valley, there is a diligent landing. Unlike the most glamorous rovers designed to orbit the Martian landscape, one of Insight’s primary tasks is simply to sit in one place and listen to marquees and other seismic activity.

Insight has already succeeded in inventing marsupials. But as the planet’s separate seismic detection center, its scientific team has had trouble figuring out the location and magnitude of earthquakes. This is easy to do on Earth, where the entire network of seismic sensors makes it easy to measure and calculate the details of a particular earthquake.

Now scientists hope to use the landing of perseverance to get a better picture of the inner structure of Mars and how seismic waves propagate through it. Insight hopes to be able to take different stages of landing with its sensors. In essence, Insight is the first to “hear” an earthquake and to know where it is coming from. This important data will allow researchers to improve the interior models of Mars and measure Insight’s seismic detection forces.



I am currently playing:

Notice this:

How does NASA’s new diligence compare to the Mars rover …

5:49



“Fortunately, the rover’s entry, landing and landing of perseverance are very energetic, generating signals that can be detected by seismic measurements,” writes Ben Fernando, a member of the Insight Science team. For conversation.

The real touch of perseverance means a smooth landing, which should not be detected for long distances, but the more energetic parts of the Fernando process indicate the sonic ascent descent from the spacecraft, which, when descending, is the impact of two large weights Cruise Mass Balance Equipment, aka CMBDs.

Fernando and colleagues calculated Signals that can be generated from the Sonic boom and cannot be detected by intelligence. However, 154-pound (70-kilogram) CMPDs will be carried at an altitude of 620 miles (1,000 km) above the surface of Mars, and will have to form small craters when they hit the planet at high speeds.

“It transmits a large amount of energy to the ground, which creates seismic waves,” Fernando explains. “We estimated that these signals would be ‘loud’ enough to be detected by Insight’s seismic measurements 40% of the time in the best possible conditions.

Regardless of how well it works, it would even be the first to try to detect a spacecraft landing on Mars by another remote observation.

Keep up our everything Information about the arrival of perseverance on Mars, Which is set for PT Thursday at 12:55 p.m.

Follow CNET’s 2021 space calendar Stay updated with all the latest space news this year. You can even add it to your own Google Calendar.