The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 – Is Official Release Date Out or Not ?

HBO’s irreverent comedy about a very devout family, The Righteous Gemstones, closed up its first season with a bang in autumn 2019. The show, which follows the (often illegal) exploits of a family at the helm of a televangelist business, aired on HBO on Sunday nights alongside the dark comedy Succession.

Danny McBride, the creator (Eastbound and Down, Vice Principals). While the show’s second season hasn’t yet premiered, there’s lots to speculate about for Righteous Gemstones Season 2. This is all we know thus far.

Has Season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones been ordered? Yes! Three weeks into the first season, HBO renewed the show for a second.

In the aftermath of the Season 1 conclusion, series creator Danny McBride told Thrills, “I just imagine this show as something a little bigger, wilder, and more epic in the sense that we’re not calculating what the audience’s ultimate opinions are about these people yet.

” “These characters are only now being introduced to the audience. And, if I have my way, we’ll be spending the next five years getting to know these folks.” Season 2 of Righteous Gemstones stars Walton Goggins. Ryan Green/HBO | Walton Goggins

When Will the Second Season Premiere?

Season 2 of the Gemstone family will air on Sunday, January 9 at 10 p.m. EST with two back-to-back episodes, HBO said in November. Hallelujah! Season 1 ended in October 2019, hence it was once thought that the program will resume in Summer 2020.

However, the epidemic hindered production. Righteous Gemstones was listed on a list of series that shut down production as the coronavirus spread, including Season 2 of HBO’s Euphoria and the first season of HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant starring Kaley Cuoco, according to a Deadline piece dated March 2020.

The Righteous Gemstones is mostly shot in Charleston, South Carolina, where McBride’s production business, Rough House Pictures, was created alongside directors David Gordon Green and Jody Hill.

Edi Patterson, the show’s writer and actor, claimed in a June 2020 interview that the show’s second season had already been written and that they “shot for two days in South Carolina and had to shut down.” Production was eventually resumed in 2021.

A March 25th, 2021 post on the show’s official Instagram account revealed a March production start. (The first episode of the next season will be directed by David Gordon Green, according to that post.)

On April 16, the Gemstone family’s Instagram account shared a photo with the comment, “The Holy Spirit has arrived on the scene. Season 2 of #TheRighteousGemstones is still in the works.”

Is There a Trailer for Season 2 of the Righteous Gemstones?

Yes, you may see the show’s official teaser above. The Gemstones are in fighting form in this film, with John Goodman riding a roller coaster, Adam DeVine leading a bunch of evangelical muscular men, and McBride executing the jerk-off hand-motion at the finale.

There’s also a brief introduction to several new characters. It appears to be rather amusing.

Who Will Be Back in Season 2?

All the Gemstones are likely to return for a second season, with series creator Danny McBride reprising his role as Jesse Gemstone, the family’s eldest son. More of John Goodman as Eli, the patriarch, Adam DeVine as Kelvin, the family’s baby and hence the Gemstones’ youth minister, and Edi Patterson as Judy, the middle kid are all expected.

Tony Cavalero as Kelvin’s Satanist project Keefe Chambers, Tim Baltz as Judy’s fiancée BJ, Cassidy Freeman as Amber, Jesse’s wife, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon, Jesse’s oldest kid, and Dermot Mulroney as rival preacher Reverend Seasons are all expected to return.

With Walton Goggin‘s Uncle Baby Billy being resurrected in the season finale, he’ll have a lot to make up for in the upcoming season. Patterson said in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter that when they started filming the second season, they were on massive sets.

“Like a period piece set where the entire block has been transformed into another city in another time,” she continued, implying that the program will likely go even further into Gemstone family legend. Season 2 will also include some new characters, however no specific casting information has been released.

In a Season 1 postmortem, McBride said, “We just began scripting Season 2, but we’re really eager to be able to go further into this universe and expose you to some new characters.” Is there a new cast member in Season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones?

This season, the flock of Righteous Gemstones is becoming even larger. Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts, and Eric Andre will all have recurring parts in the second season, it was reported on May 13.

Schwartzman, who recently appeared in the fourth season of FX’s Fargo and featured in the HBO comedy Bored to Death, will portray Thaniel, a figure described as “a journalist working on a story on the ministries.” Junior will be played by Roberts, who is described as a man who “grew up with [John Goodman’s] Eli and unexpectedly reappears in his life.”

Finally, Andre will portray Lyle Lissons, a “megachurch preacher from Texas who befriends Jesse and Amber,” according to the press release. To be honest, all three actors appear to be a perfect fit.

