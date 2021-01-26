The Republican Party, which lists the future after Trump, is at war with itself

The result is that a Republican fights with himself over who will determine his path forward – and, most importantly, who should be kept out of the levers of power in the GOP. For now, party solidarity is leading to accusations, the culmination of a long-running conflict between the party’s grassroots and its leadership, which was largely suspended during Trump’s presidency, when some Republicans dared to overtake him.

“Republicans are desperate to get into the wilderness and accuse,” said Eric Erickson, a conservative commentator and radio presenter. “They have to accommodate each other or let the Democrats run them in the Middle Ages.”

Eriksson says the split in the party is not philosophical, but in fact both sides have their own doubts within the GOP infrastructure.

“The pre-Trump establishment now largely operates the party’s policy-making hand, and the Trump faction controls state party weapons,” he said. “It can’t last and the party can win.”

Adam Kinsinger, a six – time Illinois congressman and one of just 10 Republicans in the House, is in the midst of a tough fight over his own identity to vote for the indictment.

“I think we’re in a war,” Kinsinger told CNN’s Jim Chiuto on Monday. “This may be a war that really needs to happen to our party, what does it stand for? Not when it comes to policy, but more than anything, are we ambitious or are we a party that feels fear? And faction?”

Sanders enters and Portman exits

Two announcements on Monday reflected how much the party’s Trump faction is in the GOP’s driving seat – and that members of the pre-Trump establishment are disappearing.

The first is from former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders , Announced his candidacy for governor of Arkansas with a statement of allegiance to the former president.

“A trusted confidant of the president, Sarah advised him on everything from journalism and communications strategy to staff and policy,” read the publication. “For two and a half years, Sarah worked closely with the president, fought with the media, worked with lawmakers and CEOs, and traveled with the president on every foreign trip, including dozens of meetings with foreign leaders.” Trump backed Sanders on Monday, saying in a statement that “he will always fight for the people of Arkansas, not the politically correct, but the right.”

The second came from Chennai. Rob Portman , A moderate Republican from Ohio and a senior member of the George W. Bush administration, has announced that he will not run again in 2022 – in a state that has largely taken a Republican turn in the Trump era, GOP is primarily pushing for free. .

CNN, a strategist close to Republican fundraisers, told Portman that he did not think Portman’s decision to leave the safe seat was going to be the best in Washington and that he was unlikely to get a majority in ’22.

The second GOP strategist familiar with Ohio Republican politics said, “We need all the moderates we can get.” “He is exactly the type we want him to be. Now he will be replaced by someone ‘conservative’ by ideology or position.”

McConnell, Cheney face regression

But this is what “most conservative” – ​​or at least someone dedicated to Trump – as most loyalists to the former president want.

Republicans also blame the party’s current problems for ousting Trump following the election. That includes Sen. Mitch McConnell and Delegate. Liz Cheney , Two GOP leaders in Congress who publicly condemned Trump’s actions surrounding the January 6 uprising.

Cheney, who chaired the House Republican convention, was one of House Republicans who voted for the indictment earlier this month. For that referendum, some of the most staunch Trump allies at the GOP conference are threatening to remove his leadership role. One of them, Florida Representative Matt Gates, is set to speak out this week against his vote in Cheney’s home state of Wyoming.

McConnell, meanwhile, not only showed his openness to vote guilty, but it was enough to increase the pressure on some Republican colleagues. In two recent speeches on the Senate floor, the Republican leader harshly criticized Trump’s actions surrounding the attack and condemned the president’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

All of this made McConnell the target of pro-Trump voices in the conservative media.

“Mitch McConnell, if you’re not going to fight, we still deserve it,” Fox News presenter Sean Hannity said last week. “You can go back to representing the people of Kentucky and let someone you know know how to lead and guide.”

So many Republicans with White House aspirations are easily trampled.

For example, Sense. Marco Rubio and Tom Cotton are not opposed to counting election votes like their other ambitious counterparts, Sense. Ted Cruz and Josh Howley did. But Trump is popular among Republican voters, and most polls show little appetite among them to blame Trump.

Thus, both Rubio and Cotton, along with other senators who see him running for president, have already indicated that they will not support punishing Trump – a potential hedge against the primary electorate, who has been suggested as an asset to Trump as a presidency.

Trump’s party in the states

In some states, party groups and local activists are condemning those who do not adequately defend Trump. With Trump’s support, Republicans in Georgia have gone after elected officials, including Brian Kemp of the government and Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger, for not trying to block the election.

In a statement following the Jan. 13 House vote on the indictment, the Texas Republican Party blasted the vote as “trivial and brutal.” Last week, the Republican Party of Oregon released a lengthy, fictional statement calling for 10 GOP votes to accuse Trump of “treason.”

Over the weekend, the Republican Republic of Arizona re-elected its pro-Trump leader, Kelly Ward, and passed resolutions to mitigate the state’s three most important Republicans: Cindy McCain, former sen. Jeff Flake and Government Doug Doozy.

What happened in Arizona – where there is a long Republican and Democrats that Trump has lost – worries long-term GOP activists like Michael Steel, a former top aide to House Speaker John Bohenner.

“If you tell the people of Arizona that your successful, conservative, two-term governor is somehow an issue, you will come to minority status,” Steel told CNN.

Erickson agrees.

“A party that is not big enough for Dick Cheney’s daughter, Trump’s transport secretary John McCain’s wife and the sitting governors of Arizona and Georgia is not a big enough party to win,” he said.